It’s a great time to be in the new vehicle market, if you love off-road vehicles. Every rugged model, from the Jeep Wrangler to the Ford Bronco to the GMC Hummer EV to the Land Rover Defender, is excellent these days. You can choose plug-in hybrid, traditional V8, or all-electric. Any of these rigs can tackle the toughest terrain, or be your daily driver.
One of the leaders in this class of vehicle, and not even the most expensive, is the Land Rover Defender. This model has a storied history going back to the 1940s as Great Britain’s answer to the American army Jeep. The original Land Rovers were spartan, tough, and slow, with underpowered engines that nevertheless made them the preferred vehicles to get around in undeveloped parts of the world. The Defender name came around when Land Rover branched out into luxury SUVs with the Range Rover line.
In the current generation the Land Rover Defender is also luxurious, but it hasn’t lost any of its mojo when it comes to four-wheel drive. It also still has the upright and simple lines that hark back to the original go-anywhere trucks that became a legend.
The newest generation of the Defender is available in three sizes, named for their wheelbase lengths — a short, two-door Defender 90, the medium-length four-door Defender 110, and the long wheelbase four-door Defender 130.
You can order your Defender with the standard 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine with 296 horsepower, a hybrid version of the six-cylinder with 395 horses, or spring for the more powerful 5.0-liter V8 engine with 518 horsepower. All those engines come with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.
In the old days, your Defender had four-wheel drive and that was about it. Chances were good you would shift your own gears with a manual transmission. Now it’s a much more technological kind of off-roading. The new Defender includes electronic air suspension that can lift you up for off-road, and drop down again for highway driving. There are active electronic differentials to maximize traction, and an array of Terrain Response systems including an All-Terrain Progress Control system that is nearly magical in its ability to drive the Defender over significant obstacles without much help from the driver.
For driving the Defender in town, you get features like parking assist, 3D surround view camera system, adaptive speed control that will keep you at the posted speed limit, and more. The Defender also has a state-of-the-art infotainment system.
Inside, the Defender is a fully modern luxury SUV with comfortable seats, nice trim, and a heated steering wheel. You’re not giving up any of the Range Rover’s comforts just because you picked the ruggedized off-road Rover.
On the road, the Defender is big, heavy and riding on off-road tires. You can’t ignore that, but that’s why you’re buying a Defender, right? Still, for a full-size go-anywhere SUV, the Defender is remarkably agile and predictable. You won’t regret buying the Defender as your everyday vehicle if that’s what it is. You can drive this rig to work five days a week, and then take off for the trails on the weekend.
One factor to consider with the Defender is the price. If you choose the short wheelbase and basic engine, you can get into a Defender for about $55,100. Our mid-length V8-powered high-trim Defender was priced at twice that amount. There are many options in between, so you can pick a Defender that fits your needs and your budget.
The bottom line on the 2023 Land Rover Defender is this: there’s a reason this particular vehicle has inspired generations of adventurers, and the latest incarnation carries that tradition into the future.
2023 Land Rover Defender 110 V8
Base price: $111,300
Price as tested: $113,695
Type: Full-size SUV
Engine: 5.0-liter V8 (518 hp, 461 lbs-ft - as tested)