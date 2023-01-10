Automobile designers around the world are in love with four-door fastback coupes. The European automakers especially love the styling, and we can’t deny that it’s attractive. The idea is to take the short rear trunk and sloping roofline of a coupe and put that on a vehicle with four doors. It actually works really well, as long as you don’t need to carry tall people in the back seat.

The Mercedes-Benz realization of this idea is called the CLS-Class. One look will tell you that the CLS is a personal luxury sport coupe. Unlike the more conservative C-Class and E-Class sedans, or the two-door coupe versions of those models, the CLS looks more rakish and modern.