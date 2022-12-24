A cargo van may not seem like a vehicle we need to review here at the Portland Tribune, but the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is more than just a delivery van. These versatile vehicles made by Mercedes and several other automakers are gaining a devoted following. It’s not just about commercial users, but also among regular consumers who find the vans more useful and affordable than the great American pickup truck.
The Sprinter is a body-on-frame front-engine rear-drive or all-wheel-drive working van. The chassis is available in a shorter 144-inch or longer 170-inch wheelbase, and the body is available in both low and high roof varieties. Mercedes-Benz outfits the Sprinter with the buyer's choice of four-cylinder turbocharged gas or diesel engine. All Sprinters will come with Mercedes’ best nine-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel-drive is available.
More importantly, the Sprinter comes as a two-seat cargo van, a two-row, five-seat Crew van, or as a passenger van with seats for 12 or 15 people. Buyers can also choose the chassis and suspension to meet their needs. The Cargo Van 1500 has a lighter payload than the 2500, 3500, 3500XD, and 4500 vans. There's a somewhat complicated table of payloads based on the chassis and engine/driveline choices, but the minimum payload is 3,953 pounds, and the maximum is 7,484 pounds.
No one would ever call a Sprinter graceful or beautiful. It's a brick, honestly. Flat top, flat sides, and a little bit of front-end styling. However, no one buys a van for its beauty. The Sprinter comes with a big sliding side door and a pair of barn-door rear doors that swing wide to get out of your way. The driver and passenger doors are tall, allowing easy access as you step up into the cabin. One more thing: the stubby, steeply sloping nose of the Sprinter offers excellent visibility.
One standout feature of the Sprinter is the interior. Everything is no-nonsense and durable. You get a firm, comfortable seat trimmed in leatherette upholstery and an easy-to-clean vinyl floor. The steering wheel and all components are built to last, and it's Mercedes-Benz so they know what they're doing. There's a lot of hard plastic, but in a pinch, you could clean this cabin with scrub brush and a bucket.
When it comes to safety, vans like the Sprinter are not subject to the same tests as passenger cars, so they are not rated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. However, the Sprinter comes with the usual standard safety features, plus a load-adaptive electronic stability system, and crosswind assistance.
There's also a long list of optional safety you can add onto your van. Adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, 360-degree camera, lane-keeping, and parking assistance is all available.
The amazing thing about the Sprinter is how well it drives. The long wheelbase, high roof, V6 diesel, rear-drive cargo van we tested weighs in at 4,916 pounds, so it rides over bumps with surprising smoothness. Our cargo van had no rear windows of any kind, but the side mirrors are large and well-adapted to filling in the blind spots. If you have to drive a big van, this is about as good as it gets.
As tested, our 2022 Sprinter 2500 Cargo Van starts at $50,660. With a long list of individual options and a couple packages, the total retail price comes to $58,097.