A cargo van may not seem like a vehicle we need to review here at the Portland Tribune, but the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is more than just a delivery van. These versatile vehicles made by Mercedes and several other automakers are gaining a devoted following. It’s not just about commercial users, but also among regular consumers who find the vans more useful and affordable than the great American pickup truck.

The Sprinter is a body-on-frame front-engine rear-drive or all-wheel-drive working van. The chassis is available in a shorter 144-inch or longer 170-inch wheelbase, and the body is available in both low and high roof varieties. Mercedes-Benz outfits the Sprinter with the buyer's choice of four-cylinder turbocharged gas or diesel engine. All Sprinters will come with Mercedes’ best nine-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel-drive is available.

