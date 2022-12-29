Covering the automotive industry means driving a lot of different vehicles. As new car reviewers, we drive something different every week and by the end of the year each of us has driven over fifty new cars.

People frequently as what is the “best” new car. There is no such things because everyone has their own needs. But here are a dozen of the standout vehicles we enjoyed the most in 2022, in no particular order.

The 2023 Ford F-50 Lighting is an all-electric full-size pickup based on the best selling truck in the country.
The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV is a slightly larger version of the all-electric Bolt, and one of the least expensive EVs in the country.
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime is a plug-in hybrid crossover SUV that can go up to 42 miles on electricity alone.
The redesigned 2023 Subaru BRZ is an affordable back-to-basics sports car that is fun to drive and comes standard with a load of safety and technology features.
The 2023 Mazda CX-50 is perhaps the sportiest affordable small crossover SUVs in the country.
The 2023 Infiniti Q50 is a stylish and luxurious sport sedan with a comfortable ride.
The completely redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius is now a striking hybrid that is more fun to drive but still gets great mileage.
The revived 2023 Nissan Z hits all the right notes, beginning with its tasteful retro styling.
The 2023 is larger and more refined that last year's model, but is still an affordable small crossover SUV with available all-wheel-drive and great mileage.
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a radically styled EV that is still affordably priced and can be ordered in multiple trim levels.
The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokke 4xe impressed the members of the Northwest Automotive Press Association at Mudfest 2022.
The sporty Acura Integra made a welcome return in 2022.

