Covering the automotive industry means driving a lot of different vehicles. As new car reviewers, we drive something different every week and by the end of the year each of us has driven over fifty new cars.
People frequently as what is the “best” new car. There is no such things because everyone has their own needs. But here are a dozen of the standout vehicles we enjoyed the most in 2022, in no particular order.
Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford’s all-electric version of the best-selling F-150 is a landmark in the automotive industry. It was not just the best electric truck we drove this year, it was the best truck overall. The independent rear suspension in the Lightning marks the most important change since Henry Ford started making pickups in 1925. The interior luxury, electric range, and overall excellent driving experience of the F-150 Lightning are well past impressive.
Chevrolet Bolt EUV
GM has been hard at work at all levels of the EV revolution, and the Chevy Bolt EUV is the latest and best product of that labor. The Bolt EUV is a little bit bigger than the original Bolt hatchback, and it’s a standout affordable EV. It’s comfortable, with great range and driving dynamics. If you want to go EV on a budget, the Chevy Bolt is one of the best ways to do that.
Toyota RAV4 Prime
If you’re not quite ready to go all-electric, consider the RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid compact SUV. The RAV4 Prime offers enough electric range for a daily commute (up to 42 miles), paired with a gasoline engine for longer trips. The Prime is the best version of the RAV4 for driving dynamics and luxury as well.
Subaru BRZ
Subaru updated the BRZ sports coupe for 2022, and the result is pure magic. The car is light, tossable, and has well-balanced power for its size. The handling is predictable, quick, and begs for a curvy mountain road to put your cares and worries in the rear-view mirror. The fixed hardtop keeps the rain from leaking in, and makes the BRZ the perfect sports car for the Pacific Northwest.
Mazda CX-50
If your heart wants a Mazda Miata but your needs require a compact SUV, consider the Mazda CX-50. With its turbocharged 2.5-liter engine, it produces 256 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque. Mazda’s iACTIV all-wheel-drive system is the best in the business and delivers crisp, energetic handling. You can take the CX-50 over light off-road terrain to camp or enjoy this small SUV in the city with equal delight.
Infiniti Q50
If you’re looking for luxury, the Infiniti Q50 was our favorite sport-luxury sedan for the year. Infiniti offers sophisticated technology, breathtaking performance, and sublime comfort in the four-door Q50 or the two-door Q60. Both are available with all-wheel-drive and your choice of good or excellent horsepower, and Infiniti offers a compelling value compared to the European brands.
Toyota Prius
Toyota closed out 2022 by updating the flagship Prius hybrid hatchback, and the makeover has turned what was kind of an ugly duckling into a beautiful swan. The new Prius is sleek and sexy, with a lot more engine power and the same best-in-class fuel economy that you’ve come to expect. 2022 was the year that the Prius became the car you want, instead of the car your conscience wanted you to have.
Nissan Z
Nissan got everything right with the redesign of its iconic Z sports car for 2023. The styling harkens back to the original 1969 model without looking artificially retro. The turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 produces the most-ever 400 horsepower, but the new chassis and upgraded brakes can easily handle it. And, unlike some sports cars these days, it is available with a quick shifting six-speed manual transmission, although a nine-speed automatic is also available that reportedly produces even quicker zero-to-60 times.
Honda HR-V
Honda surprised in 2022 with the complete redesigned of its popular compact Civic sedan and subcompact crossover HR-V. Both are more mature than ever. Of the two, the HR-V changed the most, growing into a refined but still affordable compact SUV with much more interior space. It also incorporates components from the larger CR-V to produce a much better ride. Honda’s goal was to create aspirational economy vehicles and they succeeded.
Hyundai Ioniq 5
The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 has Tesla owner turning green – with envy. The wildly styled four-door hatchback attracts much more attention than any of Elon Musk’s EVs while still being great fun to drive and delivering up to 303 miles of range on a full charge, all for much less than the least expensive Tesla anyone can actually find to buy. It also checks all the boxes with genuine fast charging, advanced technologies and more.
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
Automotive journalists were wondering how — or even if — Jeep could make the transition to electrified vehicles, given the company’s historic focus on off-road toughness. The answer arrived with the plug-in hybrid 2022 Grand Cherokee 4Xe that can go 25 miles on electricity alone, but still conquer the toughest trails. The Northwest Automotive Press Association named it their Northwest Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year and Best Mid- and Full-size Activity Vehicle of the Year after two days of tough testing at Mudfest 2022.
Acura Integra
Honda’s premium company revived its wildly popular Integra after a 16-year production gap with a new version based on the completely redesigned Civic as a 2023 model. Sporty but still a comfortable daily driver, the Integra was — and now is again — a great car for anyone looking for driving fun without sacrificing comfort and ride quality. And it is available with a six-speed manual transmission.