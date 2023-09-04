The refreshed 2024 Volkswagen Atlas has a bolder front and rear ends that make it look larger, but as a three-row midsize crossover SUV, it is still small enough to drive easily in urban traffic in addition to the great outdoors.
The 2024 Volkswagen Atlas comes standard with front-wheel-drive but is available with 4Motion all-wheel-drive that increases traction in slippery conditions and off-road capability.
Volkswagen has refreshed its best selling Atlas for 2024 to remain competitive in the popular three-row midsize crossover market.
The redesigned interior of the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is more upscale than ever before, including a wide stretch of wood across the dash.
The front bucket seats in the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas are supportive yet very comfortable.
There is a lot of legroom in the second row of seats in the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas, which can seat three adults comfortably.
The third row of seats in the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is large enough for two children of the family dog.
Cargo space is enormous in the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas, especially with the last two rows of seats folded down.
Power in the now-standard turbocharged 2.0-liter 4 in the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas has been increased to 269 horsepower and 273 foot-pounds of torque.
Since it was first introduced in 2018, the midsize three-row Volkswagen Atlas crossover SUV has gone on to become the company’s best-selling vehicle in America. According to JD Power customer satisfaction survey firm, twice as many were sold last year than all other VWs combined, including the two-row Atlas Sport introduced a few years later. Buyers are impressed by its quality construction, roomy interior, stable ride, and, especially in the Pacific Northwest, available 4Motion all-wheel-drive system with multiple drive modes.
The midsize three-row SUV market is especially competitive because they can carry up to seven people but are still reasonable to drive in heavy downtown traffic. So even though VW redesigned the Atlas just a few years ago, the 2024 model has been refreshed with a number of significant changes. They include a bold new front and rear ends that makes the Atlas look larger, a revamped interior with higher quality materials, a new infotainment system, and, best of all, an upgraded turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that is nearly as powerful but produces better mileage than the previously optional 3.6-liter V6, which has been discontinued.