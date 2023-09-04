Since it was first introduced in 2018, the midsize three-row Volkswagen Atlas crossover SUV has gone on to become the company’s best-selling vehicle in America. According to JD Power customer satisfaction survey firm, twice as many were sold last year than all other VWs combined, including the two-row Atlas Sport introduced a few years later. Buyers are impressed by its quality construction, roomy interior, stable ride, and, especially in the Pacific Northwest, available 4Motion all-wheel-drive system with multiple drive modes.

The midsize three-row SUV market is especially competitive because they can carry up to seven people but are still reasonable to drive in heavy downtown traffic. So even though VW redesigned the Atlas just a few years ago, the 2024 model has been refreshed with a number of significant changes. They include a bold new front and rear ends that makes the Atlas look larger, a revamped interior with higher quality materials, a new infotainment system, and, best of all, an upgraded turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that is nearly as powerful but produces better mileage than the previously optional 3.6-liter V6, which has been discontinued.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.