The 2023 Ford Maverick is a compact pickup truck built on the same underlying chassis as the Ford Escape and Bronco Sport small SUVs. Instead of the traditional ladder frame with a separately mounted body and bed, the Maverick is built on a stamped Unibody platform, designed primarily as a front-drive vehicle with all-wheel-drive capability. Under the hood, buyers can choose from a turbocharged gas engine or a fuel-efficient hybrid.

Those are important distinctions, but the real winning factor for the Maverick is its convenient compact size and its starting price of $22,195 before fees for the 2023 model. The Maverick fills the need for an affordable truck, right-sized for urban use and parking. The entry-level price is appealing to buyers of all ages and locations.