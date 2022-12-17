Toyota has completely redesigned the Prius for the new year, and it’s the beginning of a new era for the company’s mainstay hybrid vehicle. Forget everything you think you know about the Prius, and give this car a fresh look.
Let’s be honest, the Prius has always been kind of frumpy. From the beginning, Toyota’s signature hybrid kind of looked like a snail going down the road. At the beginning, that was a feature, because buyers wanted to be noticeably different. But as hybrids and EVs grew in popularity, the Prius just started looking old and more than a little bit tired. Still, the Prius had a reputation for quality, and the fuel economy just kept getting better.
But it takes more than good MPG numbers to compete in this decade. Toyota has recognized that and delivered the next-generation Prius as a sporty, futuristic vision that offers style and performance while maintaining the fuel-sipping benefits.
To begin with, the new Prius is shorter, lower, and wider than the outgoing model. It has a sleek silhouette that suggests speed. It’s obvious that Toyota’s designers took a page from Tesla’s book to make the new Prius a real head-turner.
The biggest changes are inside the car. The Prius always had a strange dashboard layout, with the driver information bar across the top and the gear selector up on the dash. That’s all gone, replaced by a more conventional layout with driver information behind the steering wheel and the shifter moved down onto the console. This makes the Prius less of a departure from other vehicles, and reinforces Toyota’s decision to make the new hybrid more appealing to more people.
Under the hood, the Prius engine grows from 1.8 to 2.0 liters, and it’s paired with a new electric motor that delivers 60% more total system horsepower. You’ll enjoy 196 horsepower on all-wheel-drive models, and 194 horsepower on front-drive editions. The AWD system is Toyota’s standard, with an extra electric motor to drive the rear wheels. The new generation offers a 0-60 acceleration time of 7.0 seconds, which is not a figure anyone ever expected from a Prius.
The best part is, you get all that performance gain while giving up nothing at the gas pump. The new Prius will get 57 MPG combined in the front-drive base LE trim or 54 MPG with AWD. The new Prius will achieve 52 MPG in the FWD XLE and Limited upgrade trims, or 49 MPG with AWD. That makes Prius the most fuel-efficient hybrid vehicle yet announced for 2023.
On the road, the new Prius is a delight to drive. The all-new platform keeps the weight low, and the extra power makes the Prius eager for speed. The Prius offers precise steering and the ride is smooth. This is a car you can take for a spirited drive in the hills or just enjoy on a long road trip.
One more benefit is that every new Prius will come with the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 package of advanced driver assistance and safety features. You’ll get full forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, lane keeping, adaptive cruise control, road sign assist, auto high beams, and proactive driving assist, which applies gentle braking and steering appropriate to the road ahead. Proactive driving assist also helps you maintain safe following distance to vehicles ahead.
There are three trim levels – LE, XLE, and Limited. The LE trim is well-appointed, with alloy wheels and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cloth seats, and blind spot monitoring as standard equipment. The XLE bumps that up with 19-inch wheels and heated front seats, wireless device charging, as well as both front and rear parking assist. Optionally, XLE buyers can upgrade to a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment center. Limited trim offers that 12.3-inch screen and a JBL premium audio system. The front seats are trimmed in Softex simulated leather, and are both heated and ventilated. The steering wheel is also heated, and there’s an automatic liftgate at the back.
Toyota’s final stroke of genius is in the pricing. The base FWD LE Prius will retail for $27,450, or $28,850 with AWD. The mid-grade XLE trim is priced at $30,895 or $32,295, and the top Limited trim goes for $34,465 with front-drive or $35,865 with AWD. That means you can get the top Prius for well under the average new vehicle price this year. Any of these trims is a good choice, but for best value we’d recommend either the XLE or Limited with AWD.
Toyota has dramatically raised the bar with the 2023 Prius. If you’ve scoffed at the idea of driving a Prius in the past, it’s time to take a fresh look. We think you’ll be impressed.