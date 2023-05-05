Five branches of the Multnomah County Library are closed, and most of those aren’t expected to reopen for at least a year. The $387 million bond to renovate and build library locations and add amenities aims to improve access throughout the county, but in the short term, the closures mean less access to books, Wi-Fi and other library services.

The mobile library, a 38-foot RV, opened at 122nd and Glisan in mid-April.

050223-mobilelibrary 001.JPG

Multnomah County Library is debuting its new mobile library.
050223-mobilelibrary 003.JPG

Andrew, a bilingual technology coordinator with the Multnomah County Library, helps a patron use the computer in the county’s mobile library.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.