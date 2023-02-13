The removal of half the books from Multnomah County's Central Library is a wrongheaded attack against those in the community who would like to be intelligent, and against the idea of an informed electorate.

It doesn't seem to have any basis in a shortage of funds, nor in space needs. Central Library has space for many MORE books. Even if the top shelves of all bookcases are to be removed, there is room for many more books on the shelves below, and there is floor space for more bookcases.