The removal of half the books from Multnomah County's Central Library is a wrongheaded attack against those in the community who would like to be intelligent, and against the idea of an informed electorate.
It doesn't seem to have any basis in a shortage of funds, nor in space needs. Central Library has space for many MORE books. Even if the top shelves of all bookcases are to be removed, there is room for many more books on the shelves below, and there is floor space for more bookcases.
Despite what some may say about homeless people at the library, there are always empty seats and unused computers. The effort to create more "public" spaces is odd, since the one existing meeting room at Central is rarely used by outside groups.
The point about sight lines turns out to be intended to enable staff to see if patrons are misbehaving. Our dedicated staff did not sign up to be disciplinarians when they attended library school.
Until last year, the county had two employees of its own sheriff's department patrolling through the building, but they were replaced with contracted guards who do not patrol regularly, and the few troublemakers now take advantage of the reduced enforcement.
I remember the campaign for the bond measure. I do not remember being told that half the books would go away. Management has engaged in a campaign of secrecy, illustrated by the fact that there were no media reports about the plans until this week, more than two years after the bond measure passed. In fact, the removal of half the books from Central is permanent, and was not revealed, even to the staff, until recently.
Who demanded fewer books? If the director of libraries thinks no one reads actual books anymore, she is mistaken. Most readers have one or more subjects that they like to keep up on, by checking the shelves and actually looking at individual books. You can't browse effectively using a computerized catalog of items locked away in an "operations center."
Taxpayers can see this Taj Mahal for upper management at youtube.com/watch?v=CMVcHJTu2qQ. Note the many references to keeping us readers out of the building, where most of the books will be stored.
Some items are already gone. During the recent three-month closure, one hundred years of periodicals were turned over, allegedly for storage, to the Iron Mountain paper shredding company. They also began work on one of the bathrooms.
Now, more than five months later, it is still closed. Can we trust this management and these politicians to oversee a fiscally responsible project? The politicians, as always, will claim to be big supporters of the libraries. Will they admit that they didn't even know that their bureaucrats were going to devastate the libraries in this way? This intentional dumbing down of the electorate is the kind of action more likely to come from more conservative politicians. I for one will never vote to re-elect the current commissioners.
I would be remiss if I only complained, without offering an alternative. Here it is: Instead of creating a solution for a crisis that doesn't exist, leave the books we already own on the shelves we already own, where the public can see and actually handle them.
I'd like to quote the late Anne Herbert: "Libraries will get you through times of no money better than money will get you through times of no libraries."