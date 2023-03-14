Portland Winterhawks defenseman Marek Alscher shoots 3-14-23

Portland Winterhawks defenseman Marek Alscher, who this week signed an entry-level contract with the NHL's Florida Panthers, shoots during Tuesday's 6-2 win over Spokane at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

 Courtesy photo: Keith Dwiggins/Portland Winterhawks

Scoring their most goals in a game since late January, the Portland Winterhawks beat The Spokane Chiefs 6-2 on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Defenseman Luca Cagnoni had two goals and an assist and Marcus Nguyen had one goal plus an assist for Portland. James Stefan, Josh Zakreski and Luke Schelter also tallied goals for the Winterhawks.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

