Scoring their most goals in a game since late January, the Portland Winterhawks beat The Spokane Chiefs 6-2 on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Defenseman Luca Cagnoni had two goals and an assist and Marcus Nguyen had one goal plus an assist for Portland. James Stefan, Josh Zakreski and Luke Schelter also tallied goals for the Winterhawks.
Portland led 4-1 after the first period and 6-1 through two periods. The Winterhawks outshot the Chiefs 48-33.
The Hawks were 2 for 4 on the power play and killed off six Chiefs power plays.
Jan Spunar made 31 saves in goal.
Portland is 39-17-4-3 for 85 points. With five games left in the regular season, the Winterhawks are locked into the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference.
As the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, Portland will open the playoffs with home games at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31 and 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Portland will likely open the playoffs against either Tri-City or Everett.
Four of the Hawks five remaining games before the playoffs are against first-place Seattle, including at 7:05 p.m. Friday, March 17 in Kent, Washington and at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Saturday’s home game will honor the heritage of hockey in Oregon as the Winterhawks retire Cam Neely’s No. 21 jersey and induct Neely and 1983 Portland teammates Randy Heath, Ken Yaremchuk and Grant Sasser into the Winterhawks Hall of Fame.
As part of the festivities, the Winterhawks will wear special uniforms honoring the Portland Buckaroos, the initial tenants of the coliseum during the 1960s.
• Portland defenseman Marek Alscher has signed his entry-level NHL contract with the Florida Panthers, who drafted the Czechia native with the 93rd pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
Featured Local Savings
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”