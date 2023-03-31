The match: Portland at FC Dallas: 5:39 p.m. Saturday, April 1
The Timbers (1-3-1) visit FC Dallas (2-2-1) looking to end a four-match winless run.
How to watch: Streamed live for free on Apple TV+ on MLS Season Pass. Available through Apple TV+ apps or through tv.apple.com via the internet.
Radio: KXTG AM 750 The Game.
Watch for: The Timbers hope to have a few more players available as Dairon Asprilla and Evander returned to training this week and new forward Franck Boli joined practice. Coach Giovanni Savarese indicated on Thursday that a decision on Evander’s availability had not yet been made. He said Asprilla will be available and that Boli will travel with the team. Another player returning from injury, midfielder David Ayala, will play with T2 when the MLS NEXT Pro club hosts San Jose Earthquakes II at 5 p.m. Sunday at Providence Park.
Goalkeeper David Bingham is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury so Aljaz Ivacic is in line to return to the lineup.
Dallas has U.S. National Team forwards Jesus Ferriera (three goals this season) and Paul Arriola. Alan Velasco, a 20-year-old Argentine winger, has scored twice for Dallas. Gresham native and former Timbers homegrown left back Marco Farfan is in his second season with Dallas. Dallas right back Ema Twumasi is suspended for picking up a red card in last weekend’s 2-1 loss at LAFC.
Portland has won only once in 14 previous regular-season visits to Toyota Stadium (2-0 in 2014). FC Dallas is 7-1-3 in its last 14 home games, so the Timbers would be bucking several trends should it win this match.
