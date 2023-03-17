The match: Portland at Atlanta United, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The shorthanded Timbers (one win, two losses) visit Atlanta United, one of the teams in MLS off to a fast start (two wins, one draw).
How to watch: Streamed live on Apple TV+ on MLS Season Pass. Available through Apple TV+ apps or through tv.apple.com via the internet.
Radio: KXTG AM 750 The Game.
Watch for: The Timbers will be in Atlanta for the first time since the 2018 MLS Cup loss. But they won’t have a lot of firepower. Portland’s injury list is eight deep and defender Eric Miller is gone with his wife expecting. Brazilian midfielder Evander (hip) will miss Saturday’s game but coach Giovanni Savarese sounded optimistic Evander can play next week when the LA Galaxy visit Portland. The Timbers have five players sidelined because of knee injuries: Sebastian Blanco, Felipe Mora, Dairon Asprilla, David Ayala and Tega Ikoba. Yimmi Chara and Cristhian Paredes.
One Timber who is off to a good start this season is right back Juan David Mosquera. He will depart after Saturday’s match to join the Colombian national team for a pair of friendlies on March 24 at South Korea and March 28 at Japan.
Facing an Eastern Conference foe on the road, this feels like a nothing-to-lose trip for Portland. But lacking so many attacking pieces, how will Savarese approach a match in which a tie or a win would be a nice bonus.
Atlanta has rebuilt its roster and has two wins and a draw. World Cup champion midfielder Thiago Almeda has scored three goals and two assists through three games.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
Sports Reporter
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”
