Although happily serving as the Rose Festival’s chief operating officer and arguably its biggest fan, Marilyn Clint took over as chief executive officer last fall and immediately set out to make an impact.
That impact meant that Clint wanted to lead through “attitude” and only tweak some things, like CityFair entertainment, which included adding the Oregon Brewers Festival to the lineup.
Other than that, she is steady as she goes with the Rose Festival, which Clint has always been a champion of.
“So far, so good,” said Clint, who took over as CEO from Jeff Curtis, who resigned to pursue other career interests.
“We made a joke that we have a story on our website about me becoming CEO. ‘She’s still CEO, seven months now.’
“My days were always busy, but it’s different. There’s a new level of intensity to business. People were excited to see change, even though I’m the same person. I can’t say enough about the level of respect I have for the board of directors. It’s fascinating to somebody like me as a longtime operations person who never sought to be CEO.”
It happened, as people around her wanted Clint to be in leadership. But, only four months into her tenure, in January 2023, she came down with a sickness, and doctors searched for what afflicted her.
“Weird thing, nobody knows why I ended up getting sick,” she said. “It was a one-and-done thing, but it took me a while to recover. It was certainly a surprise.
“I thought I had the flu, but it ended up being a rare condition called vasculitis (inflammation of blood vessels and changes to blood vessel walls). Adults don’t get it. Nobody knows why I got it. For me to have taken this job and then to be ill, I’m not ‘that person.’ I’m a person who can work 12 hours a day and don’t get sick.”
But, it gave her time to reflect, and she eventually gained the strength to resume her walks and job. “I can’t say enough about the folks on this (Rose Festival) team, how they were ready to step up. … I didn’t like to admit that I’m human. I am not a good person asking for help. I don’t like to be vulnerable. When you’re forced to be, you learn a lot; it’s a reminder that humility is the most important quality for a leader.”
Clint was born into adoration for the Rose Festival. Her mother moved to Portland from Minnesota, and “like so many transplants, she grabbed ahold of the Rose Festival as something that she could love, to help make Portland her hometown. She embraced it wholeheartedly. Even before I was born, my older sister was a junior princess.”
Clint wanted to be Roosevelt High School princess for the Rose Festival Court but didn’t make the cut to be a finalist. That broke her heart, “but I always say it was meant to be that I not become a princess.” Back then, the Rose Festival didn’t hire princesses to be interns or even employees, “at least that was my perception.”
Clint would start as a receptionist with the Rose Festival soon after high school graduation in 1974.
After helping build the Starlight Parade, being anointed Parade Queen, and working in various capacities, including the past several years as chief operating officer alongside Curtis, Clint ascended to the top role.
Clint has been loyal, an ardent historian of the Rose Festival, and perhaps its most enthusiastic leader.
Clint, 68, lives in Kenton with her sister Charlie, a well-known Rose Festival volunteer, and her two cats, Jonnie and Janie. When she takes time away from Rose Festival, she and Charlie love taking road trips around the Pacific Northwest, playing the ukulele, and listening to music — especially the Beatles.
She attended Roosevelt High School, then Portland State University, and later received a Certified Festival and Event Executive certification from Purdue University in Indiana.
Clint considers the Rose Festival “so yesterday” in a positive sense because “yesterday sounds pretty darn good.” She loves being part of a tradition of a community.
She added: “It has stayed relevant. We change enough, but we stay the same. It’s about the coming together.”