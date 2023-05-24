Rose Festival CEO Marilyn Clint

Seen here with a clown, Marilyn Clint has been part of the Rose Festival since the mid-1970s. She appreciates the tradition of the annual festival.

 Courtesy Photo: Jason Vondersmith

Although happily serving as the Rose Festival’s chief operating officer and arguably its biggest fan, Marilyn Clint took over as chief executive officer last fall and immediately set out to make an impact.

That impact meant that Clint wanted to lead through “attitude” and only tweak some things, like CityFair entertainment, which included adding the Oregon Brewers Festival to the lineup.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

“In our roles as news gatherers, reporters and editors, we have a responsibility to be informative, fair and entertaining, while also being clear and concise with our stories. In Portland, it’s all about delivering news that readers want to read about, while also covering news that needs to be covered.

“We also want to be competitive against other news media outlets, and provide Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group readers with quality stories they can’t read elsewhere — or do a better job on stories covered by our competitors. “With the Tribune’s Metro Life section, it’s our goal to publish stories and photos that not only catch the eye, but keep the eyes of readers while making them think and feel. Through our website and newspaper pages, we strive to do a variety of stories from many different walks of life. Human interest stories, we call them."

Recommended for you