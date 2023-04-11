Legal notices published by newspapers may be less compelling reading, but they often contain serious information. Want to know if your neighbor’s house is in foreclosure? Is a public hearing being held about a zone change near you? Or how the city’s latest budget is allocating your tax dollars? All this information can be found in legal or public notices.
The Pamplin Media Group is Oregon’s largest provider of legal and public notices. Our newspapers publish hundreds of notices each week in our Business Tribune section and on other pages of our newspapers. These notices could be anything from a probate notice following someone’s death to a bid notice for a public construction project. Alert readers who comb through the public notices will see trends in foreclosures and always be up to date on upcoming public meetings.
Public notices are required by law so that actions that ought to be public — such as the disposal of property seized by the government, to take one example — are done in public. These notices ensure everyone has equal opportunity and access. Otherwise, these important events would be known only by a select few, and the general public would be excluded.
The Pamplin Media Group publishes notices in multiple formats. We put them in our print editions. We publish them on our websites. We send them out in email newsletters to people who have an interest in public notices. And we post them on a statewide website maintained by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association (publicnoticeoregon.com) that features public notices from all of Oregon.
Newspapers, including several published by our family-owned media company, have kept Oregonians informed for more than 100 years. Public notices are just one way we do that. In recent years, some agencies have argued that, in the digital age, they have the technology to inform the public about their plans. Lawmakers, however, have seen the wisdom of allowing the independent press to retain that vital function, alerting the public and fulfilling governments’ legal requirements in communities across Oregon.
Knowledge is power. And providing this information to our readers every week is another reason why it is so important to support your local newspaper.
The Pamplin Media Group is owned by local Oregonian Dr. Robert B. Pamplin Jr. who believes that trusted, objective and professionally produced news builds stronger communities.