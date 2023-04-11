Legal notices published by newspapers may be less compelling reading, but they often contain serious information. Want to know if your neighbor’s house is in foreclosure? Is a public hearing being held about a zone change near you? Or how the city’s latest budget is allocating your tax dollars? All this information can be found in legal or public notices.

The Pamplin Media Group is Oregon’s largest provider of legal and public notices. Our newspapers publish hundreds of notices each week in our Business Tribune section and on other pages of our newspapers. These notices could be anything from a probate notice following someone’s death to a bid notice for a public construction project. Alert readers who comb through the public notices will see trends in foreclosures and always be up to date on upcoming public meetings.

The Pamplin Media Group is owned by local Oregonian Dr. Robert B. Pamplin Jr. who believes that trusted, objective and professionally produced news builds stronger communities.