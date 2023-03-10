To say composer Kamala Sankaram’s “Thumbprint” (March 18, 22, 24, 26, Newmark Theatre) is a feel good work about gang rape is only part of the story. Yes, it deals with a woman’s recovery from a gang rape in Pakistan, and the full weight of patriarchy that descends on her as she seeks justice. But it also details that main character’s resilience, in getting a school built (for girls and boys) as part of her settlement.

Many operas deal with heartbreak, infidelity, murder and suicide, but usually within the safe container of tragedy, and in another language. “Thumbprint” is harrowing in its subject matter, its tough score, and the fact that there’s no hiding from the meaning of the words in the English libretto.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Reporter

“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for.  Also, as a volunteer, I produce and present Art Focus on KBOO radio 90.7 FM as my way of keeping visual arts coverage alive.

Recommended for you