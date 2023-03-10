To say composer Kamala Sankaram’s “Thumbprint” (March 18, 22, 24, 26, Newmark Theatre) is a feel good work about gang rape is only part of the story. Yes, it deals with a woman’s recovery from a gang rape in Pakistan, and the full weight of patriarchy that descends on her as she seeks justice. But it also details that main character’s resilience, in getting a school built (for girls and boys) as part of her settlement.
Many operas deal with heartbreak, infidelity, murder and suicide, but usually within the safe container of tragedy, and in another language. “Thumbprint” is harrowing in its subject matter, its tough score, and the fact that there’s no hiding from the meaning of the words in the English libretto.
The 90-minute chamber opera was inspired by the experiences of Mukhtar Mai, the first female victim of gang rape to bring her male attackers to justice in Pakistan.
Mukhtar Mai was gang-raped in 2002 as payback for an “honor crime” allegedly committed by her brother. Tribal custom would then say the rape victim should kill themselves to avoid dishonor. Instead, Mukhtar fought back and her rapists were convicted. She used her settlement to start schools and became a human rights activist.
“The Chukar Song” is a joyful kitchen number, include handclapping, arm gestures and minimalist Terry Riley-type dinging. “A Mother’s Aria” is a touching cry from the heart wrapped in viola. Other tunes raise the blood pressure, such as “In the Name of Honor” with the men’s insistent, threatening chant, “Honor! Honor!” Table drums and droning flutes often increase the tension.
Thumbprint refers to the way an illiterate person signs their name, and in the climactic song, “Thumbprint,” everyone sing’s Mukhtar’s name as she vows to become the school’s first student.
So the opera is feel-good in the sense that it ends well.
The director Omer Ben Seadia told Pamplin Media that processing trauma in public — including other people’s trauma — is one of the strengths of live theatre.
“The theatre is where we come together, these things are happening around us, all the time, and we're forced to deal with it alone,” she said. “So having the opportunity to come together as a community, it's something that we're hungry for, especially after the last couple of years, where we've had to deal with our own traumas separately and in isolation. I couldn't think of anything better than to come to the theater together and to cry together and to fight together and to think critically together and to laugh, and all of those things.”
It helps that “Thumbprint” is only eight years old and has no theatrical baggage. "You could be one of the first people seeing it, ever, so you get lots of bragging rights at the end of a project like this.”
The director doesn’t expect the dark subject matter to get the audience down. “Unfortunately, it’s very relevant and very current for us. I don't think we have to explain too much why it's so important that we do this piece right now. This piece doesn't end with tragedy, like most others do. It helps us, as performers, and as an audience, to come to resolution at the end: A hopeful approach.”
As for the actors, “We also try to take care of ourselves in, in talking through a lot of the piece, but also sometimes taking spontaneous dance breaks in the middle of rehearsal to shake off the grief and the sorrow.”
Ben Seadia directed soprano Samina Aslam in the same role, Mukhtar Mai, at the Chautauqua Opera in 2022, so their two weeks of rehearsals in Portland have gone smoothly.
“It has deepened both of our understanding of the opera,” Ben Seadia said. “Samina connects with her (Mukhtar) on such a high level, and a deep level as well. She could sing anything in the classical canon, but her family has such deep connections to Pakistan, and there's all these intersections between her life and (Mukhtar’s) that bring an understanding of the family dynamics and the cultural dynamics, and the language.”
Ben Seadia added, “This is a show that's heavily about the subject of tradition. And so having a better understanding of that is invaluable.”
She sees east and west, recent history and now, ancient and modern, all coming together in this opera.
“It forces us to reckon with the fact that this is not just happening in Pakistan, it's happening here in the US. What happened 20 years ago, it's happening yesterday and today. We really have to consider what are those traditions? What are those rules? And what are those preconceived notions that are forcing us to continue to deprive women of education, deprive them of their ability to own their own bodies, their own fate and self-govern themselves?” Ben Seadia said.
Working remotely is getting easier. “COVID taught us how to be very efficient with our time and do a lot of prep work ahead of time,” Ben Seadia said. With conductor Maria Badstue living in Copenhagen, composer Kamala Sankaram in New York, and Ben Seadia in California, they had ongoing conversations about the opera on Zoom and FaceTime. In Portland the cast has been rehearsing at the Hampton Opera Center.
“And despite all that we've learned during COVID, there's nothing like the act of being in a rehearsal space together. Regardless of all of the technological advancements, that is still the bread and butter of everything we do. We can't do it unless we're in person.”
There’s the energy to monitor.
“You can feel each other's energies in a room together, you can sense each other's physicality. We're always boxed when we're on computer, it's not like sitting in front of someone. There’s communication that goes beyond words.”
Bring on the dancers
“Thumbprint” was not created with a choreographer on board, but the Beaverton-based choreographer Subashini Ganesan-Forbes got the job for the Portland Opera production. As well as working with the six singers on how to move, Ganesan-Forbes has brought in two principal dancers.
“They are characters, villagers and family members, and also they are presenting as expansive energies, for certain moments in the opera,” she told Pamplin Media.
Ganesan-Forbes’s background (as well as being founder of New Expressive Works and being a current Oregon Arts Commissioner) is 45 years of Bharatnatyam dance, a South Indian style.
“It’s (adding) both hand gestural pieces, that live in our south Asian dancing canon, but there is movement that is abstract as well. Many see South Indian dances as very narrative and very exacting to the story, but this is more abstract, a little bit more contemporary work flows through it.”
It’s a pan-south Asian cast. Bharatanatyam comes from Tamil Nadu which is part of south India, but northern India and Pakistan also uses Bhangra and Punjabi style dancing, which American audiences see in the Hindi and Bollywood movies.
One artist is trained in the north Indian dance form Kathak, the other in Bharatanatyam.
Free your mind
Ganesan-Forbes merged everything as she went along. That’s often how she choreographs anyway. “It’s not fusion, but it's what my body does. It's not a collision with western dance, it's allowing the body to move further from what I have learned.”
Ganesan-Forbes made the movements less regional.
“As I saw the direction of this opera, I was able to be a little free and open myself up to everything, because this is about the universality of an experience that might come from Pakistan in that particular region, but the story is a universal story.”
The attack scene is 17 minutes in. “I feel strongly that the artistry presents the pain, but it's not as brutal as one would be afraid. It's poetic. It is artistic. It does not mess around. But it's not very literal,” said Ganesan-Forbes. “I strongly believe that it keeps you in the feelings of what this must mean, rather than getting distracted by physical violence.”
The two dancers have two, three-minute dances that represent characters.
“The thing that Omar and I have talked about a lot is when you go to opera, you know that there's the dancing, and then you have the opera folks doing their thing. And there feels like a slight separation between, these are the opera folks, and this is the dancers. So, our vision is, how do we bring them closer together, so that it's not distracting? How do we build a relationship? Because the story requires intimacy, and we don't want division on stage.”
The dancers are there to translate the story and support it with visceral movement. The story is tragic, but to Ganesan-Forbes, not harrowing.
“Gathering for five weeks before the performance and having such concentrated rehearsals, the intensity of the story is so real, it's palpable. But the community that is producing it, the conductor, the director, the assistant director, myself, all the tech folks at Portland opera, the space that's being held, feels both real, feels vulnerable. So, we've had tears. We've had moments of, ‘Okay, we've got to drop this work right now and move into something else.’”
It's a cliché, but it takes a village.
“(Mukhtar) didn't do it on her own, that's the part that some of us are coming to. She's got her mom, she's got her dad, she's got her sister, the family unit is on her side. Because when it comes to things like this, if the family isn't with you, it is that much more horrifying.”