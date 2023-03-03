The Atlanta Hawks shot 57% Friday and strolled to a 129-111 win over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers.
Starting a six-game road trip, Portland lost its third consecutive game and fifth in six to fall five games under .500 (29-34). Atlanta is 32-31.
Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with a career-high 41 points — one more than the 40 he scored in a loss at Portland earlier this season.
Damian Lillard scored 33 points and Cam Reddish 25 for the. shorthanded Blazers, who were without Anfernee Simons (right ankle) and Jusuf Nurkic (12th game in a row).
Trae Young scored 15 of his 23 points in the third quarter, when the Hawks extended a 10-point halftime lead to 21 points. Young also had 11 assists.
Portland is at Orlando on Sunday.
This was the first win as Atlanta’s coach for Quin Snyder, in the second game since he was hired to replace Nate McMillan.
Key stats
Murray’s hot hand: Atlanta’s Murray made 17 of 22 shots including all five of his 3-point shots.
3-point line: Portland made one more 3, but attempted 13 more than Atlanta as the Blazers again tried and failed to survive with perimeter shooting.
Boards work: Atlanta’s 24 second-chance points and 43-34 rebounding edge helped the Hawks maintain a comfortable lead most of the game.
Game grade: C-
It’s getting redundant. The Trail Blazers aren’t close to being capable enough on the defensive end, so they must outscore teams. That’s a tough formula and the reason Portland is struggling at a time when opponents are playing with the urgency required given the tight standings. Yes, the Blazers are only a couple losses out of seventh place in the West. But they are now tied with Oklahoma City in 12th place, below every other playoff contender.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”