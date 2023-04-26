Since April is now National Native Plant Month, it’s a good time to talk about a popular North American native, and part of the title of this column: milkweed. Or milkweeds, plural, since there are a couple hundred species of Asclepias around the world, including a handful of Northwest varieties.

These tall, striking, rather alien wildflowers are equal parts beloved and infamous, perceived as both a habitat darling and a toxic threat. Kind of like a looping roller coaster, or a sexy vampire. The truth is a little bit of both, but I think more people should plant it anyway.

042623-HG-milkweed4.jpg

Petrie the cat guards a young showy milkweed plant. It has not yet suffered the Perennial Flop.
042623-HG-milkweed5.jpg

After this established showy milkweed experienced The Perennial Flop, splaying outward in every direction and blocking foot traffic in the garden, I tried to salvage the situation in late summer by tying the heavy stems to a rusty stake I had lying around. It really ruined the vibe, and several stems fell out again in time.

