WARNING: This story mentions swastikas and racism
On a recent Friday morning, George Washington Hayes and his girlfriend Amber Wilkinson were hoping to turn in 249 cans and bottles for the dime deposits.
They bypassed Trader Joe’s because the can table and “set up” wasn’t out front. Hayes said the staff are too rude to make it worth enquiring inside. They stopped to chat as they headed to the Hollywood Rite Aid, which they usually find more welcoming, and takes 144 cans, and plastic and glass bottles, per person.
The couple live in his-and-hers tiny homes at Hazelnut Grove, a self-regulating, unsanctioned homeless camp visible from Interstate 5 near North Greely Avenue. “Her side hustle is doing the cans and stuff, and I don’t work today so I’m helping out. She actually cans professionally,” he said proudly, making her smile.
They get around using MAX, and he also uses his longboard, which was hanging from their can cart.
Hayes, shaven-headed and richly inked, is from Los Angeles. He has been in Portland ten years and now works for Groundscore Association, a nonprofit that collects the trash which the city will not, mostly around homeless camps.
Hayes moved here from Los Angeles in 2014 and prefers it. “I love it. It’s a lot better than LA, the street politics are different. It may be just as violent, but I don’t have to listen to what somebody else tells me to do. See where I’m from, if you join a gang or you’re down on the streets, there’s always someone telling you what to do.”
It was common to be ordered, under threats to his own life, to beat somebody else up.
“Up here, there’s never someone telling me what to do in fear of my life.”
The whacking stick
A year ago, a friend invited them to Hazelnut Grove. They started off living behind the fence in the park, Greely Forest Gardens. “There was a six-foot pile of trash from them guys living there for 10 years, and she started cleaning it up,” he said of his girlfriend Wilkinson. Living in a tent, they were plagued by rats at night.
“The rats were crawling over him,” she said, balancing a long ash on her cigarette.
“She had a big whacking stick and, aaaaargh, went after them. I lost all kind of motivation, I was kicking off drugs,” he said.
What was his drug?
“Oh, all of ‘em.”
Before that, they were at Clackamas Cycle World, a bike store on Southeast 82nd Avenue. He lived upstairs and did security for the bike business during the day. “We went from that to being homeless on the streets, at the bird sanctuary, (Beggar’s Tick Wildlife Sanctuary) which was super creepy. A lot of gunshots. It’s by 111th Avenue and Southeast Foster, by the Pick-n-Pull. We didn’t like it there.” He says it was a dark place where homeless people go who don’t want to be seen. Trying to be tidy, the couple burned their trash in a pit every night.
Hayes speaks quickly, Wilkinson speaks very slowly, but they both slur their words.
Asked what’s the secret to being a good canner, Wilkinson perks up. “You have to realize the cans aren’t always in the dumpster. You gotta work hard and look in trash not just recycling. A lot of time people are too lazy to throw their can in the garbage so they just throw them in the bushes.”
She’s been schooling him. “She’ll stop and look and next thing she’s got 40 cans. I’m getting better at it. The more struggle I see her do, the more I take a deep breath and try to help her out,” Hayes says.
Wilkinson too is fighting drug addiction. “The blues and meth,” she says referring to opiate pills and methamphetamine or speed.
“Meth was first, then the blues hit the scene and that was bad for everybody,” Hayes says. “It’s like crack cocaine for white people.”
He is kicking meth. “That’s the easy part. There’s no physical, it’s all mental. I need it for motivation. I only ever did it because of my problems. It caused problems though. I want her back, I want her back and happy.”
Canning is a legal way to raise cash. They say they won’t consider panhandling or selling stolen goods. But life on Portland’s streets is getting harder.
“There’s no holds barred any more, not only the homeless, the people on both sides. People are willing to do just about anything to survive out here. And the city are just ‘Move, move, move, move.’ You go across the street and it’s ‘Move.’ So, you go back across the street and it’s ‘Move.’”
Clean up
They believe the mess left by homeless people is a big part of the problem.
Wilkinson likes it clean. She adds, “If people that were camped out, whether they’re in a tent or a motorhome, if they didn’t have garbage anywhere and they were quiet, people wouldn’t care. But they have garbage everywhere and it ruins it for everybody else.”
Hey boyfriend also prefers things tidy.
“If they were all clean it wouldn’t be much a of problem. Even if they’re doing drugs. People don't want to see a dirty, nasty, smelly drug addict. If people were clean about themselves, walking around, looked like you, and they were doing drugs, no one’s going to think anything different. Just being clean is a big deal. But they don’t want to do that. You’d think that with all the people doing meth they’d have all this energy. ‘So, dude, clean up the campsite!' that’s what I always said.”
The big “916” tattoo on his chin stands for Irish Pride, for the ninth and 16th letters of the alphabet. He has runes on his neck, and a Nazi swastika on his temple which is now almost covered over by a skull and crossbones.
“In California if you're white and you're doing time in prison, you got to be, like, racially motivated at all times. I’m not a racist.”
Rolling up his sleeves he shows fully inked arms, including larger, professionally done swastikas. He got them in California.
He says in Portland, he has walked around camps in summer with just a vest on, and homeless people don’t seem to have a problem with his tattoos. “It’s my attitude,” he says, meaning he tries to be non-aggressive these days.
“The people that we know out here don’t mind. The people with jobs, that’s different. They see the tattoos and go ‘O God that’s racist. ’”
He’s working on getting them removed, and generally keeps them covered up. Barbra Weber, a spokesperson for Groundscore Association, who also lives in Hazelnut Village, told Pamplin Media that Hayes is on the shortlist to become a full time collector at the nonprofit, and said he was a reformed man.
Living in next door to each other in separate tiny homes helps the couple. They can retreat when they need personal space.
They’ve been together, off and on, for four years. They’re trying to keep things clean and legal. “We're picking up the pieces of our life right now. I'm getting clean, and she's gonna be getting clean. Just doing that is a huge step.”
