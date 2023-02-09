Blazers vs Warriors 003.JPG

Portland Trail Blazers staff huddle to find the news of Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (11) being traded to New York Knicks at the Moda Center. 

 PMG photo: Jaime Valdez

Before the game last night, I briefly spoke with Austin White, sports editor for the Portland Tribune, about taking photos of all the Portland Trail Blazers just in case any one of them would be traded before the deadline on Thursday, Feb 9.

So, with that in mind, after the Blazers entered the floor of the Moda Center for warmups, I noticed that Josh Hart was called over by Bruce Ely, team photographer for the Blazers, and Ely seem to motion him to go back toward the locker room. At that point, I knew something was going on.

Blazers vs Warriors 002.JPG

Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (11) shares his news about being traded to New York Knicks with teammate with guard Damian Lillard (0) at the Moda Center.
