Portland police are investigating two major overnight crashes, including a pedestrian fatality. The name of the victim was not immediately released
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first investigation began at 10:13 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, when East Precinct officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on Southeast Powell Boulevard at Southwest Foster Road. Despite emergency medical care, the pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.
Investigators from the Major Crash Team responded to process the scene. Southeast Powell Boulevard was closed for several hours between Southeast 49th Avenue and Southeast 51st Avenue while evidence was collected.
