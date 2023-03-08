The Portland City Council approved a $55,000 settlement with a woman who said she was injured by Portland police officers while protesting peacefully during a June 5, 2020, protest against police brutality and racism.

Portland police allegedly shot Dominique Bouchard in the leg with a rubber bullet and shoved her to the ground, breaking her wrist, Bouchard’s lawsuit stated.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.