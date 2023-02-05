Police responded to three multiple vehicle crashes on Saturday, including two head-on crashes on I-5 that involved seven cars, 11 people, and resulted in DUII charges and assault.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first crash The first crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Feb. 4 when a Nissan Kicks was headed south in the northbound lanes of I-5 near the South Corbett exit. The Kicks crashed nearly head-on into a Ford Explorer with five people inside, including three children.

