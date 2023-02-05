Police responded to three multiple vehicle crashes on Saturday, including two head-on crashes on I-5 that involved seven cars, 11 people, and resulted in DUII charges and assault.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first crash The first crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Feb. 4 when a Nissan Kicks was headed south in the northbound lanes of I-5 near the South Corbett exit. The Kicks crashed nearly head-on into a Ford Explorer with five people inside, including three children.
The Explorer spun to a stop and scattered debris across the interstate. A third driver in a Nissan Sentra then hit the debris.
Somehow, no one needed to be taken to a hospital by ambulance,.
As that crash scene was still being cleared, another wrong-way driver in a Toyota Prius came into the same area and slammed almost head-on into a Ford Fusion a little after 2 a.m. The driver of the Fusion suffered a broken leg and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. He is expected to recover.
Authorities arrested the driver of the Kicks, Margot J. Wolfsehr, 38, of Portland, and the Prius driver, Emely Mendoza, 23, of Salem. Wolfsehr was booked on DUII-alcohol, reckless driving and reckless endangerment charges. Mendoza was booked on the same charges, plus 3rd-degree assault.
Then, around 5 p.m., two vehicles collided at Southeast Stark Street and 146th Avenue. Three people were hurt, including one who suffered critical injuries
Portland Fire & Rescue and an AMR ambulance also responded to the crash. All of the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their names were not released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
