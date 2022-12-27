01042023-legislatureadvance

Tina Kotek was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, and now, as governor, she will set the agenda for the 2023 legislation session that begins this month.

From her first public appearance as governor-elect on Nov. 10 to her first official remarks at the Oregon Business Plan summit Dec. 12, Gov.-elect Tina Kotek has been consistent about her top priorities in her first year:

  • Housing and homelessness.
  • Mental health and substance abuse treatment.
  • Public schools, particularly a focus on lagging reading scores.
01042023-legislatureadvance

Among Gov.-elect Tina Kotek’s three priorities is a plan to being constructing housing units in Oregon. The state has a vast undersupply of housing, which exacerbates everything from homelessness to the cost of living.
01042023-legislatureadvance

Test scores for public schools, with a focus on reading scores, will be one of the new governor’s priorities going into the 2023 legislative session.

Tags

Recommended for you