All three counties in the Portland region are working together on the 2023 annual homeless count for the first time.
The first Tricounty Point in Time County began on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and will continue through Tuesday, Jan. 31. The goal is to locate and count all homeless people in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, including those living unsheltered, those in sheltered, and those doubled-up in the homes of other people.
The count is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Development for communities to qualify for federal homeless assistance Continuum of Care funds. They Multnomah County count has traditionally been conducted every other year, but the 2021 count was moved to January 2022 because of the Covid 19 pandemic. It found that 6,633 people in the county were homeless on the night of Jan. 26, including 3,611 who were unsheltered, 2,222 in shelters, and 800 in transitional housing.
That was a 49% increase over the previous count, which was conducted in 2019. It found 4,015 homeless people on one night in the county, including 2037 who were unsheltered, 1,459 in shelters, and 519 people in transitional housing. County officials blamed much of the increase on the pandemic.
Washington County found 808 people were homeless on one night 2022, including 227 unsheltered, 496 in shelters and 86 in transitional housing.
Clackamas County found 597 people were homeless one night in 2022, including 327 unsheltered, 241 in shelters and 29 in transitional housing.
Point in Time figures have traditionally been considered an undercount. Coordinating the counts this year is intended to produce more accurate figures. This year's count will be coordinated by the Homelessness Research and Action Collaborative at Portland State University. It will involved both paid employees and volunteers. Focus Strategies, a California-based research firm, has been retained to create a shared methodology and analysis.
The results of the count are expected to be released this spring.
The count is being conducted during a politically-charged transition in the delivery of homeless services in the region. New Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has declared a homeless state of emergency and said she or her designee will lead a separate Portland metropolitan multiagency coordination team.
That is seen as an attempt to overcome a rift that has developed between City of Portland the Multnomah County Commission. The council has approved a plan to reduce the number of people living on the streets by creating six large sanctioned campsite with managed services. No locations have yet been announced, although Wheeler has said there are currently several hundred unsanctioned homeless camps throughout the city.
That idea was opposed by former Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury, who could not run for reelection because of the county’s term limits. She has been replaced by Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson, who has not endorsed the idea.
At the same time, the three counties have begun receiving homeless services funds from a $250 million a year measure approved by Metro voters. They are being distributed on a per-resident basis. Mayor Ted Wheeler wants the formula changed to reflect the fact that Multnomah County — and especially Portland — has a disproportionate share of the region’s homeless.
