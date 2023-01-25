Homeless count

Homeless tents in downtown Portland.

 PMG photo: Jonathan House

All three counties in the Portland region are working together on the 2023 annual homeless count for the first time.

The first Tricounty Point in Time County began on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and will continue through Tuesday, Jan. 31. The goal is to locate and count all homeless people in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, including those living unsheltered, those in sheltered, and those doubled-up in the homes of other people.

