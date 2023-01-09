Tina Kotek wasted no time in laying out her priorities once she was sworn in Monday, Jan. 9, as Oregon’s 39th governor.

In addition to her longstanding promise to declare a state of emergency on homelessness – which she will sign Tuesday – Kotek also proposes to set an annual target of 36,000 housing units and to seek $130 million from the Legislature immediately to deal with those issues.

