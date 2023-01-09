Tina Kotek wasted no time in laying out her priorities once she was sworn in Monday, Jan. 9, as Oregon’s 39th governor.
In addition to her longstanding promise to declare a state of emergency on homelessness – which she will sign Tuesday – Kotek also proposes to set an annual target of 36,000 housing units and to seek $130 million from the Legislature immediately to deal with those issues.
“And believe me, this is only the first step,” she told a joint session of the Legislature convened for the ceremony at the Capitol in Salem. “I look forward to building on this emergency investment with a comprehensive housing and homelessness package by the end of this session.”
Her remarks took just about 15 minutes, signaling that she is ready to get down to business. The ceremony itself lasted an hour.
Kotek spoke from a familiar place – the rostrum of the Oregon House chamber, where she presided as speaker for a record nine years – but in a new role as the chief executive of state government.
She acknowledged that the housing production target is far more than the 20,000 to 25,000 now being produced – up to 80% more. An often-cited study also says Oregon has a backlog of 111,000 units from the past decade, half of them needed by people who fall below the area median income.
“I look forward to sending recommendations,” she said.
Among Kotek’s other priorities are to hold the leaders of state agencies accountable for performance and customer service – “we have to put our own house in order” – and for legislators and others to focus on solutions to the problems at hand.
She closed:
“Imagine an Oregon where no one has to live in a tent on a sidewalk. Where Oregonians seeking help for a mental health concern or substance use issue can find and afford the support they need.
“Imagine an Oregon where every child has a safe place to receive a high-quality public education, and every working family has access to affordable child care.
“Imagine an Oregon where everyone has financial stability and pathways to greater opportunity. Where all Oregonians feel safe in their homes and communities.
“That’s an Oregon worth fighting for – and today is a new beginning. I’m eager to get to work. And I hope you will join me.”
Listening efforts.
Kotek won 47% of the vote Nov. 8 against Republican Christine Drazan, nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson and two minor-party candidates. She won just seven of Oregon’s 36 counties, but three of the four most populous.
She quoted Vic Atiyeh, the most recent Republican to be Oregon governor, who said in his 1979 inaugural, ““I have and will continue to listen, and not just only to those people who have the means and the urgency to press their case in Salem. I will go to our people to listen. I will go to every county of this state. I will be in your own communities, not talking to you, but meeting with you…”
Atiyeh, the first Arab American to be a governor, served from 1979 to 1987. He died at age 91 in 2014.
Kotek added: “It may surprise some of you to know that Governor Atiyeh… has been a source of inspiration as I prepare to take on this great responsibility. He too was a former legislator with deep knowledge of our state budget. And we are both ‘firsts.’ … I will endeavor to listen and lead with the same authenticity, compassion, and skill that Governor Atiyeh brought to this job.”
She has begun her One Oregon listening tour with a stop in Yamhill County. She has pledged to visit all counties within the year.
Kotek took the oath from Chief Justice Meagan Flynn at 1:52 p.m., with Aimee Wilson, Kotek’s wife, at her side. She then embraced Wilson and called her the “first lady of Oregon.”
Kotek and Maura Healey of Massachusetts are the first lesbian governors in the nation.
A new era
Kotek succeeds Kate Brown, a Democrat from Portland who served almost two full terms and was ineligible to seek re-election. Brown became governor on Feb. 18, 2015, after John Kitzhaber resigned under pressure amid an ethics scandal, having served just 38 days of his fourth term.
Brown acknowledged applause from the audience as Kotek praised her 30-plus years of state service, which started with her appointment to the Oregon House in 1991, 12 years in the Senate -- nearly nine of them as Democratic leader -- and election as secretary of state in 2008.
Former Govs. Ted Kulongoski (2003-11) and Barbara Roberts (1991-95) also were present. Neither Kitzhaber nor Neil Goldschmidt, who has withdrawn from public life, attended. Among the other dignitaries was U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, himself a former Oregon House speaker.
With Kotek succeeding Brown, Oregon became just the third state where a woman followed another woman as governor – and the first where both were of the same political party. The others were Arizona in 2009 and New Mexico in 2019; in those instances, a Democrat was succeeded by a Republican.
Kotek and Oregon legislative leaders of both parties all are from the generation beyond the post-World War II baby boomers, born between 1946 and 1964. The oldest was born in 1965; the youngest in 1979.
Kotek spoke after the Legislature organized for its 2023 session, which officially starts its 160-day run on Jan. 17. It is scheduled to end June 26.
Democrats maintained their majorities over Republicans in both chambers in the Nov. 8 election. But they lost the 60% majorities required to approve revenue-raising measures on their own. In the House, the split is 35-25; in the Senate, 17-12, with one nonaffiliated senator. (There is a Republican vacancy in the Senate that will be filled by the end of January.)
The House gave Democratic Rep. Dan Rayfield of Corvallis a full two-year term as its speaker. Rayfield became speaker a year ago, after Kotek resigned following a record nine years to make her successful bid for governor.
The Senate chose Democrat Rob Wagner of Lake Oswego as its president, succeeding Peter Courtney of Salem, who held the job for a record 20 years.
Both echoed Kotek’s key priorities of housing and homelessness, mental health services and substance abuse treatment, and better schools. As is traditional on the first day, they also extended offers of cooperation to their colleagues.
“I am thrilled to work with you more closely in our democratic process,” Wagner said.
“As Senate president, I will always have an open door for my fellow senators because I firmly believe that good ideas come from everywhere.”
Rayfield said: “All too often we look back on a session and focus on the problems we faced. When we look back on this session, I want it to be remembered as the session we seized unprecedented opportunities and helped gover
Tina Kotek wasted no time in laying out her priorities once she was sworn in Monday, Jan. 9, as Oregon’s 39th governor.
In addition to her longstanding promise to declare a state of emergency on homelessness – which she will sign Tuesday – Kotek also proposes to set an annual target of 36,000 housing units and to seek $130 million from the Legislature immediately to deal with those issues.
“And believe me, this is only the first step,” she told a joint session of the Legislature convened for the ceremony at the Capitol in Salem. “I look forward to building on this emergency investment with a comprehensive housing and homelessness package by the end of this session.”
Her remarks took just about 15 minutes, signaling that she is ready to get down to business. The ceremony itself lasted an hour.
Kotek spoke from a familiar place – the rostrum of the Oregon House chamber, where she presided as speaker for a record nine years – but in a new role as the chief executive of state government.
She acknowledged that the housing production target is far more than the 20,000 to 25,000 now being produced – up to 80% more. An often-cited study also says Oregon has a backlog of 111,000 units from the past decade, half of them needed by people who fall below the area median income.
“I look forward to sending recommendations,” she told a joint session of the Legislature convened for the ceremony.
Among Kotek’s other priorities are to hold the leaders of state agencies accountable for performance and customer service – “we have to put our own house in order” – and for legislators and others to focus on solution to the problems at hand.
She closed:
“Imagine an Oregon where no one has to live in a tent on a sidewalk. Where Oregonians seeking help for a mental health concern or substance use issue can find and afford the support they need.
“Imagine an Oregon where every child has a safe place to receive a high-quality public education, and every working family has access to affordable child care.
“Imagine an Oregon where everyone has financial stability and pathways to greater opportunity. Where all Oregonians feel safe in their homes and communities.
“That’s an Oregon worth fighting for – and today is a new beginning. I’m eager to get to work. And I hope you will join me.”
Listening efforts.
Kotek won 47% of the vote Nov. 8 against Republican Christine Drazan, nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson and two minor-party candidates. She won just seven of Oregon’s 36 counties, but three of the four most populous.
She quoted Vic Atiyeh, the most recent Republican to be Oregon governor, who said in his 1979 inaugural, ““I have and will continue to listen, and not just only to those people who have the means and the urgency to press their case in Salem. I will go to our people to listen. I will go to every county of this state. I will be in your own communities, not talking to you, but meeting with you…”
Atiyeh, the first Arab American to be a governor, served from 1979 to 1987. He died at age 91 in 2014.
Kotek added: “It may surprise some of you to know that Governor Atiyeh… has been a source of inspiration as I prepare to take on this great responsibility. He too was a former legislator with deep knowledge of our state budget. And we are both ‘firsts.’ … I will endeavor to listen and lead with the same authenticity, compassion, and skill that Governor Atiyeh brought to this job.”
She has begun her One Oregon listening tour with a stop in Yamhill County.
Kotek took the oath from Chief Justice Meagan Flynn at 1:52 p.m., with Aimee Wilson, Kotek’s wife, at her side. She then embraced Wilson and called her the “first lady of Oregon.”
Kotek and Maura Healey of Massachusetts are the first lesbian governors in the nation.
A new era
Kotek succeeds Kate Brown, a Democrat from Portland who served almost two full terms and was ineligible to seek re-election. Brown became governor on Feb. 18, 2015, after John Kitzhaber resigned under pressure amid an ethics scandal, having served just 38 days of his fourth term.
Former Govs. Ted Kulongoski (2003-11) and Barbara Roberts (1991-95) also were present. Neither Kitzhaber nor Neil Goldschmidt, who has withdrawn from public life, attended. Among the other dignitaries was U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, himself a former Oregon House speaker.
With Kotek succeeding Brown, Oregon became just the third state where a woman followed another woman as governor – and the first where both were of the same political party. The others were Arizona in 2009 and New Mexico in 2019; in those instances, a Democrat was succeeded by a Republican.
Kotek and Oregon legislative leaders of both parties all are from the generation beyond the post-World War II baby boomers, born between 1946 and 1964. The oldest was born in 1965; the youngest in 1979.
Kotek spoke after the Legislature organized for its 2023 session, which officially starts its 160-day run on Jan. 17. It is scheduled to end June 26.
Democrats maintained their majorities over Republicans in both chambers in the Nov. 8 election. But they lost the 60% majorities required to approve revenue-raising measures on their own. In the House, the split is 35-25; in the Senate, 17-12, with one nonaffiliated senator. (There is a Republican vacancy in the Senate that will be filled by the end of January.)
The House gave Democratic Rep. Dan Rayfield of Corvallis a full two-year term as its speaker. Rayfield became speaker a year ago, after Kotek resigned following a record nine years to make her successful bid for governor.
The Senate chose Democrat Rob Wagner of Lake Oswego as its president, succeeding Peter Courtney of Salem, who held the job for a record 20 years.
Both echoed Kotek’s key priorities of housing and homelessness, mental health services and substance abuse treatment, and better schools. As is traditional on the first day, they also extended offers of cooperation to their colleagues.
“I am thrilled to work with you more closely in our democratic process,” Wagner said.
“As Senate president, I will always have an open door for my fellow senators because I firmly believe that good ideas come from everywhere.”
Rayfield said: “All too often we look back on a session and focus on the problems we faced. When we look back on this session, I want it to be remembered as the session we seized unprecedented opportunities and helped government deliver on its promise.”