Rep. David Brock Smith, having just taken his oath for a fourth term in the Oregon House, will move to the Senate.

Commissioners from three southwest counties chose the Republican from Port Orford unanimously on Wednesday, Jan. 11, for the District 1 seat vacated Jan. 1 by Republican Dallas Heard of Roseburg. He will complete the two years remaining in Heard’s term, which ends Jan. 13, 2025. He can run for a full four-year term in 2024.

pwong@pamplinmedia.com

twitter.com/capitolwong