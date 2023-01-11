Rep. David Brock Smith, having just taken his oath for a fourth term in the Oregon House, will move to the Senate.
Commissioners from three southwest counties chose the Republican from Port Orford unanimously on Wednesday, Jan. 11, for the District 1 seat vacated Jan. 1 by Republican Dallas Heard of Roseburg. He will complete the two years remaining in Heard’s term, which ends Jan. 13, 2025. He can run for a full four-year term in 2024.
The appointment process will be repeated for a successor to Brock Smith, who also must be a Republican, for the two-year term ending in 2025.
Oregon does not conduct elections to fill midterm vacancies in the Legislature. Parties nominate three to five candidates, and commissioners then choose someone based on the proportions of county populations within the district. A law that dates to the mid-1950s requires a successor to be chosen from the same party within 30 days of the vacancy.
The other House seat nestled within Senate District 1 is held by Republican Christine Goodwin of Roseburg, who was appointed in 2021 after the death of Gary Leif from cancer. Goodwin won a full term in House District 2 on Nov. 8.
The 2023 session starts its 160-day run on Tuesday, Jan. 17, although there was a one-day organizational session on Monday, Jan. 9, the day set by the Oregon Constitution for the start of new legislative terms.
Smith, 46, was elected to the House in 2016. He worked in restaurants in the Rogue Valley before returning to take over his family’s 45-year-old restaurant and lounge in Port Orford on the south coast.
He was on the Port Orford City Council, where he was council president. He also was on the Port Orford-Langlois School Board for six years. Before his election to the Oregon House, he was a Curry County commissioner from 2013 to 2017.
Heard, who runs a landscaping business, was elected to an open House seat in 2014.
He was controversial almost from the start. He met with militants who took over the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016, although the House Republican leadership and others said he was not representing them. He succeeded Republican Jeff Kruse of Roseburg in the Oregon Senate in early 2018 after Kruse resigned under pressure amid allegations of sexual harassment.
He was elected to a four-year term in 2018.
He was elected chair of the Oregon Republican Party in 2021, but resigned a year later amid infighting within the state party. He then appealed for public support for a potential bid for governor, but such support failed to materialize, and he was not among the record 19 candidates who filed in the 2022 Republican primary won by Christine Drazan, the former GOP House leader.
He declined to wear a mask on the Senate floor, despite rules requiring members and others to do so while in the Senate chamber during the coronavirus pandemic starting in 2020. Then-Senate President Peter Courtney had Heard escorted from the chamber when the short 2022 session ended.