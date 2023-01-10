Tina Kotek, on her first full day as Oregon’s 39th governor, moved swiftly to act on campaign pledges to deal with the increased number of people without housing and the shortage of housing itself.

“People are becoming homeless faster than we have been able to rehouse individuals living outside,” she told reporters on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Salem. “We must do all we can to address and prevent homelessness so that we can make progress, not just toward ending homelessness for families but for communities across the state.”