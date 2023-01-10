Tina Kotek, on her first full day as Oregon’s 39th governor, moved swiftly to act on campaign pledges to deal with the increased number of people without housing and the shortage of housing itself.
“People are becoming homeless faster than we have been able to rehouse individuals living outside,” she told reporters on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Salem. “We must do all we can to address and prevent homelessness so that we can make progress, not just toward ending homelessness for families but for communities across the state.”
She signed three executive orders that:
Declare a state of emergency, focused on Oregon’s five urban regions, based on their growth in unhoused people from 2017 to 2022. Increases range from 50% in the Portland metro area to 150% in Marion and Polk counties (Salem); it was 86% for Central Oregon. The Oregon Department of Emergency Management will act as a go-between state and local governments. She likened it to the interagency command centers set up during major disasters.
The metro area will have a separate multiagency coordination team led by Kotek or her designee. “We all have to work together in a new framework if we are to make progress.”
She has meet a couple of times with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson, but offered no details about how the metro effort would happen.
Require all state agencies, except those led by elected officials, to make it a priority for them to resolve homelessness statewide. “Every agency is put on notice that this is part of your mission,” she said.
Set an annual housing production target of 36,000 units statewide – about 80% greater than the average in the past five years – and create a new 25-member advisory council to devise a plan by Dec. 31 on how to get there. Kotek will name 17 members, plus herself or a designee. The others are four legislators, two state agency officials, and a tribal representative.
A framework is due by April 1.
“The housing construction goal is ambitious,” she said. “But Oregonians are expecting bold solutions to address this crisis. I set this target to reflect the level of need that exists, knowing that we will not get there overnight, or even in one year.”
She acknowledged that about half the new housing must be affordable to people who earn 80% or less of the area median income – and that such households will require public subsidies.
“But we have to break down the barriers that are keeping housing from being built,” she said. “We are taking too much time. We are taking about streamlining and reducing red tape. If you are ready to build, you are not being held up by bureaucratic barriers.”
Kotek said more housing can be built within urban growth boundaries, which separate development from farm and forest lands under Oregon’s 50-year-old land use planning system.
“We don’t need to have a big conversation about land use right now, although we might in the future,” she said.
She said homelessness will be resolved only by the “ultimate solution” of more affordable housing, defined by the federal government as no more than 30% of income.
Budget request
Kotek also has asked for legislative approval of $130 million soon to deal with homelessness and housing. Though she presented no specifics in a document, she said some of the money will go to such programs as transitional shelters, rental assistance and other services.
“It is not enough to sign executive orders,” she said. “It is an early investment, but it is simply not going to be enough to do the entirety of what we need to do.”
She said she will continue to discuss a plan advanced last fall by mayors of Oregon’s largest cities for both one-time aid and a continuing amount based on population. According to the 2022 point-in-time count, which one of Kotek’s orders concedes is “an underestimate,” about 4,000 of the 18,000 homeless people lived outside the five designated urban areas of Portland, Eugene, Salem, Medford/Ashland and Central Oregon.
That additional money will come in the context of her proposed changes to the next two-year state budget for the cycle that starts July 1. State law sets a deadline of Feb. 1 for a new governor. The Legislature will have the final say on spending, which is done through budgets for individual agencies and the state school fund.
Other spending priorities she has mentioned are mental health and substance abuse treatment, and aid for public schools.
“We have to make sure that when people are ready for services, we can connect them with services and there is a workforce there that can serve them,” she said. “It’s not one or the other. We have to be doing both.”
Kotek took her oath for a four-year term Monday, Jan. 9, in the same Oregon House chamber she presided over as speaker for a record nine years, until she resigned a year ago to make her successful bid for governor. She spoke Tuesday at her temporary office in the State Library, while the Capitol is undergoing seismic reinforcement.