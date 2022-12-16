The Multnomah County Commission voted to spend $28.6 million in homeless assistance funds on Thursday. The largest amount – $15 million – was dedicated to rental assistance to prevent evictions.
None went toward the large sanctioned tent camps proposed by Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan.
But that could change next year when the next county commission is seated. The Dec. 15 vote also dedicated $12 million to contingencies that have not yet been defined. Outgoing Chair Deborah Kafoury is opposed to spending any county funds on the large camps. Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson, who replaces her in January, is at least meeting with Wheeler to learn more about them.
The $28 million came from Metro’s voter-approved supportive housing services measure, which generated more money than expected in its first year after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the economy. It is now expected to raise $250 million per year, which was the original estimate. The funds will be distributed to Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties for 10 years.
All three commissions are primarily giving them to homeless service providers.
The rental assistance is projected to prevent 3,400 evictions next year. An additional $1 million will go toward financial assistance to help get more than 300 people into permanent supportive housing, and $120,000 to cover emergency housing vouchers for 87 households.
Mayor's big plan
The Portland City Council approved $27 million to jumpstart a comprehensive plan to end unsanctioned homeless camping on Nov. 30. At the time, Wheeler said the plan would not succeed without $21 million from the county for the sanctioned camps, and additional funds from Metro and the Oregon Legislature. The commission’s Dec. 15 vote was the first test of the plan’s support by the other governments.
During the hearing, County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal faulted Wheeler for his rollout of the plan.
“Partnership requires working collaboratively to construct a plan, not a five-minute phone call to announce the plan that has been created. And partnership is most definitely not threats and ultimatums,” she said.
After the vote, Wheeler and Ryan issued a statement that reads, "We are disappointed that the Multnomah County board failed to fully fund our budget request for an initiative that has received overwhelming public support — though our work continues. We have too many people living in dangerous and squalid conditions suffering from untreated behavioral health issues, disconnected from services, dying from dangerous and growing opioid overdoses to stop. This is the right strategy for Portland and we will continue working toward compassionate solutions."
If Multnomah County does not contribute to the sanction camps, the City Council can reduce its commitment to the city-council Joint Office of Homeless Services to help support them.
Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who is the most vocal opponent of the camps on the council, was defeated at the Nov. 3 election by lawyer and businessman Rene Gonzalez, who supports them.
