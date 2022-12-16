MultCo Homeless Plan

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's proposal for six large, sanctioned homeless camps hit a speed bump this week, when Multnomah County opted not to add any funding. 

The Multnomah County Commission voted to spend $28.6 million in homeless assistance funds on Thursday. The largest amount – $15 million – was dedicated to rental assistance to prevent evictions.

None went toward the large sanctioned tent camps proposed by Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan.

Tags

Recommended for you