The U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Some of the Oregon delegation grew in clout after November‘s election, while others lost clout.

 Courtesy photo: National Parks Bureau

The 2022 elections created something of a jumble for Oregon's delegation to D.C.

The powerful became more powerful, while everyone else saw their status thrown into the political spin cycle for at least two years.