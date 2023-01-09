The moment came several days late and in the bleary-eyed pitch dark hours of the weekend, but Oregon's six U.S. House members — including three first-timers — finally got a chance to be officially sworn-in early Saturday, Jan. 7.

In an early-Saturday email, newly seated U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Happy Valley, said she was just happy that it had finally come to a conclusion.