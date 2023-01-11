011823-abortionnewcongresswomen

A pro-abortion rally in Portland held in 2022. The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives took up two abortion issues during the first week of this session.

 PMG File Photo

They’re called “hot-button issues” for a reason.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, Jan. 11, took up two abortion-related measures, and the metro-area’s two newest congresswomen followed their party lines and opined on the issues.