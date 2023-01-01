Commission council

Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson and Portland City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez

The New Year rang in with a new Multnomah County Commission and new Portland City Council.

Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson replaced Chair Deborah Kafoury on Jan. 1. Pederson defeated Commissioner Sharon Meieran in the Nov. 3, 2022, general election. Kafoury could not run for reelection because of the county’s term limits.

