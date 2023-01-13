U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden's Washington County town hall on Thursday, Jan. 12, was mostly civil, covering roads and bridges, social media and the war in Ukraine, save one woman's outburst which ended with her facing misdemeanor charges

After she shouted questions out of turn during the public Q&A at the Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center in Beaverton — related to how much money of the Inflation Reduction Act was going to China, alluding to a laptop belonging to President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and calling Wyden a "Chinese operative" — the woman was escorted from the gymnasium.

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden hosted a town hall at Conestoga Recreation Center on Thursday, Jan. 12. The Q&A portion of the town hall was halted at one point after one attendee refused to quiet down after asking Wyden a question, out of turn. "We're talking about treason," the woman demanded. "How much money is going to the Chinese government?"

Lauren Bishop is a reporter based in Beaverton, Ore.

