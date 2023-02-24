As you may already know, we are in serious need of a new I-5 Bridge across the Columbia River. It is not only out of date, but it will likely fail if we are struck by a substantial seismic event.
In the discussions around the bridge’s replacement, there have been suggestions for lessening the impact on low-income drivers. This includes ODOT providing a low-income toll option which there seems to be a lot of support at the agency and in the Legislature.
There has also been a desire to find a new corridor between Vancouver and Portland that could offer an alternative to the bridge and freeway when tolls are instituted. One option will be built into the bridge itself and that is light rail which will run all the way to Vancouver, Washington.
Another option is also possible and that is to look to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe corridor that currently brings AMTRAK Cascades trains into Portland’s Union Station from Vancouver, WA. That trip can take as little as a half hour and currently costs about $7.
The problem with that service is that it is not set up for commuters in our area at present, as the needs of the entire corridor from Vancouver BC to Eugene, Oregon must be considered in scheduling those trains.
One solution would be to run commuter trains from Vancouver WA to Portland, OR on the BNSF tracks but with local commuter train sets. These trains could run several times a day in both directions.
Another general option for Portland area congestion is to consider the railroad tracks that are operated by the Portland and Western Railroad. Currently, they only carry freight in our area, but commuter trains could be run between St. Helens and Portland’s Union Station.
Trains could also be run from Union Station to Lake Oswego via Milwaukie and then on to where it could link up with TRIMET’S WES service along Interstate 5. As for the Eastside, a commuter service could be offered from Troutdale into Portland’s Union Station on the Union Pacific tracks that parallel Interstate 84.
These changes would augment the TRIMET light rail and bus system and create a more expansive transit system that would be similar to those in places like Chicago and New York.
If we want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, we need to think in new ways about how we move people in our area and rail can have a major impact on that. Consider also that based upon the current literature regarding congestion, even a 1% reduction in vehicle travel can make a serious impact on the number of vehicles that are driving on our freeways and highways.
The great thing about all of this is that the infrastructure is already in place. However, these rails are owned by several companies, and we will need them all to agree to accommodate this new approach to Portland commuting.
As the Co-Chair of the Joint Transportation Committee in the Oregon Legislature and the founder of the Rail Caucus in the Oregon Legislature along with Rep Nancy Nathanson, I have been in contact with UPRR, BNSF, TRIMET, METRO and the Portland & Western about the plausibility of this idea.
Hopefully we can work together to find a solution that can really make an impact on congestion and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in our region.