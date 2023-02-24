As you may already know, we are in serious need of a new I-5 Bridge across the Columbia River. It is not only out of date, but it will likely fail if we are struck by a substantial seismic event.

In the discussions around the bridge’s replacement, there have been suggestions for lessening the impact on low-income drivers. This includes ODOT providing a low-income toll option which there seems to be a lot of support at the agency and in the Legislature.

Senator Chris Gorsek

