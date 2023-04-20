Kotek notes early victories but focuses on what's ahead

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek talks about her first 100 days in office, during which she won legislative approval of priorities for homelessness and housing, and semiconductor aid for federal money, and the work still ahead. She spoke to reporters in her temporary office in Salem on Wednesday, April 19.

Tina Kotek took a victory lap on her 100th day as Oregon’s 39th governor to note legislative approval of two early priorities — more than most new governors get in their first days in office.

One is a $217 million package to aid unhoused people and lay the groundwork for more housing construction. The other is a $210 million package to aid businesses and others seeking a share of billions in federal money available for domestic manufacturing of semiconductors and advanced research in science. Both passed with significant bipartisan support, and she has signed them into law.

