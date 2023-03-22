It’s opening week for Wilsonville High School Theatre’s production of “Puffs,” a hilariously copyright-conscious play about the other students at a magical school attended by pop culture’s most famous boy wizard, and drama teacher Jason Katz is busy.

He commutes to the high school from Aurora each morning, teaches a full day of acting, film and yearbook classes, and then, at 3:30 p.m., rehearsal starts. He doesn’t get home until 6:30 p.m., he said.