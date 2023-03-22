He’s been called bristly, tough, eccentric, and a host of other things, but one descriptor resurfaces no matter whom you ask: “passionate.”

Inside Mark Halpern’s fifth-floor classroom overlooking downtown Portland, his bike rests against a counter littered with a stash of reusable water bottles, a Chemex coffee maker, a coffee grinder, an electric kettle, and a small bookshelf.

Courtney Vaughn covers education for Pamplin Media Group.