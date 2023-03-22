The Gladstone School District only just hired Applied Technology teacher Dusty Long in 2021, but he’s already proved himself to be an Amazing Educator worthy of regional attention who has made a big impact on students.

Long immediately noticed a need for more technology classes, so he proposed to administrators and school board members adding five Information Technology courses, computer science, cybersecurity and game design. His request was successful in doubling the number of CTE courses available for Gladstone students, in part because the data shows that CTE contributes to the outstanding participation and graduation rates, with more than 95% of Gladstone students who took or concentrated in CTE classes graduating on time.