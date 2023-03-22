When Claudia Kis was named as a new associate principal at Tualatin High School this school year, she was neither a stranger to the district nor the city.

Both of Kis’ children graduated from the same high school where she now works. (Her youngest son, Nano, took home first place in the state shot put competition in his senior year.) She and her family have lived in Tualatin since 2008.

