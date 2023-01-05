Jody Lynn Davis

September 29, 1965 - November 16, 2022 - Jody Lynn Davis, 57, of Salem, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly, and much too soon, November 16, 2022 due to complications from knee surgery. To all who know and love her, these few words are not enough to encapsulate her life or spirit.

Jody is survived by her husband, James Davis; daughter, Lindy Johnson; parents, Bob and Cheri Forbus, Dennis Wollen (sister Amy Detamore), Linda and Larry Johnson (mother and father in-law); sisters, Shelly (Chris) Dickson and Bobbi (Doug) Martindale; nieces, Kassandra, Josie, Sydney, and Chloe; and two grandnieces.