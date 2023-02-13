Kay F. Van Hoomissen

May 9, 1932 – January 14, 2023 - Kay F. (Haugdahl) Van Hoomissen, beloved wife and mother, died January 14, 2023. She was 90.
Born May 9, 1932 in Chicago, Kay was the daughter of Sig and Florence Haugdahl and spent her early childhood in Minnesota during the Great Depression. Her parents divorced when she was two years old. Kay’s loving extended family then cared for her while Florence taught in one-room country schools. Happy summers were spent together at Lake Koronis near Minneapolis managing “Grandma’s cottage.” Here, Kay developed her lifelong love of nature.
In 1942, Kay and Florence left for Vancouver, Washington with a desire to support the war effort by working to build the baby flat top aircraft carriers at the Vancouver shipyards. Florence was soon hired to do electrical work in the cold, damp hull of the ships. When Florence contracted pneumonia, she was advised not to return and instead began her long career as a math teacher in the Vancouver school district retiring at 65.
Kay graduated from Vancouver High School in 1950. She obtained her BS in Nursing (Cum Laude) from University of Portland, College of Nursing in 1954. Also that year, she married her college sweetheart, Richard A. Van Hoomissen and remained his devoted wife for 69 years until her death.
While Richard served in the Marine Corp in Okinawa, Japan, Kay began her nursing career at the old St. Vincent Hospital in Portland, Oregon. Upon his return, they moved to Washington, D.C. where Richard attended Georgetown Law School and Kay worked as Assistant Charge Nurse on the Surgical floor at Providence Hospital. They welcomed their first child, Michael during this time.
After law school the young family returned to the Portland area eventually settling in Lake Oswego and raising four additional children: Cathy, Lisa, Pat and Caroleen. Kay continued to care for others as a Red Cross instructor; VRN School Nurse, Lincoln High School; and as a Diabetes Patient Educator for The Portland Diabetes Institute/Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital for 15 years.
Retirement brought a move to Canby and the construction of their cherished Deschutes River cabin near Sunriver. Sharing her “happy place” with friends, family and abundant local wildlife brought Kay much joy.
Kay felt that the years spent raising her five children, enjoying 13 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews, were “truly a gift and the happiest of my life”.
To those lucky enough to know her, Kay was unfailingly thoughtful, kind, tolerant and accepting. Her quiet strength endured all of her days. She will forever be dearly missed.
At Kay’s request, a private burial with immediate family will take place at a later date.
Remembrances may be made to the American Diabetes Association Oregon Chapter; The American Cancer Association Oregon Division and the St. Vincent Alumnae Association – St. Vincent Hospital & Medical Center.