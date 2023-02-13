Kay F. Van Hoomissen

May 9, 1932 – January 14, 2023 - Kay F. (Haugdahl) Van Hoomissen, beloved wife and mother, died January 14, 2023. She was 90.

Born May 9, 1932 in Chicago, Kay was the daughter of Sig and Florence Haugdahl and spent her early childhood in Minnesota during the Great Depression. Her parents divorced when she was two years old. Kay’s loving extended family then cared for her while Florence taught in one-room country schools. Happy summers were spent together at Lake Koronis near Minneapolis managing “Grandma’s cottage.” Here, Kay developed her lifelong love of nature.