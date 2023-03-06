In the wake of a racist attack at a Portland middle school in January, the family of one of the students involved has issued a public apology on behalf of their son.
“I am sorry. My son is sorry. We are sorry as a family,” a statement shared with Pamplin Media Group Friday, March 3 reads. “We think daily of the trauma that he and the other student caused on the victim. We stand against racism and prejudice of any kind.”
The family's full statement is published below this story.
In January, a Black student at West Sylvan Middle School in Southwest Portland was accosted by two other students in the hallway while getting a drink of water as classes were in session. According to his parents, the student reported he was thrown against a wall and restrained by two peers, who threatened him “George Floyd style" and bound his hands behind his back, as if role playing as police.
Another student eventually intervened and teachers and administrators were alerted.
The victim's father, Raheem Alexzander, has spoken out about the incident, in an effort to highlight racism and push for accountability and prevention measures. Upon learning that a parent of one of the teen assailants is a Multnomah County Circuit Court judge, Alexzander is skeptical about how the incident was handled and what will come of it.
“They haven’t communicated anything to us,” Alexzander said of the school district. He said PPS never told him how or whether the other students were disciplined. The district has cited student privacy laws.
The two students involved have been expelled, with one now finishing out the school year online.
Alexzander said he’s concerned the district and the parents of the teens who attacked his son tried to keep the incident under wraps to avoid scrutiny.
In accordance with Pamplin Media Group’s policy, the names of the minors involved are being withheld, as well as the names of some parents who share their child’s last name.
Alexzander, the victim's father, said his son's school called after the incident. After speaking out to media, he also got a call from PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero.
"(He) called to let us know that PPS dropped the ball and he didn’t find out about the incident until it came out in the news," Alexzander said. "He’s just apologizing and talking about what needs to change.”
Facing increased pressure from Alexzander's family and the community, Portland Public Schools released a statement on Feb. 17 about the attack at West Sylvan the month prior, condemning the behavior as “racist” and “hateful” while apologizing to the African American community at large, for not disclosing the hate-based attack earlier.
Some PPS parents took to social media to question the district’s letter and suggest the students should face juvenile criminal charges. The mother of one of the boys involved in the attack said her son hasn't spoken to law enforcement. PPS did not respond to questions about whether law enforcement was alerted after the incident.
Alexzander said his family is still considering what course of action to take next.
"We were thinking about sitting down with the parents,” he said.
In its letter to families, PPS shared links to resources for initiating conversations about racism, as well as a link for families experiencing racism, calling the incident a teachable moment.
“We do not, and will not, tolerate racism,” the letter from the superintendent, school board and district leadership states. “This incident highlights another tension that PPS staff faces every day as they support our young learners. Many ugly incidents such as this can be educational opportunities – for the students directly involved, but also for broader communities. Something from a specific classroom might be worth sharing with a full school, a cluster of classrooms, or even across all students within a grade. PPS staff has to weigh the potential of these teachable moments against worsening the harm done or violating any students’ privacy.”
Long before the attack at West Sylvan Middle School, teachers across PPS have been advocating for implicit bias training for all staff.
The teachers union has asked the district to provide a full day of implicit bias and equity training, but the union and district have yet to come to an agreement, citing conflicts with the school schedule and mandated instructional hours.
The judge’s family’s statement read in full:
"My child’s ignorant actions that day were nothing short of horrifying. As a family, we are working to make sure he is held accountable for his actions and learns from this incident. We have offered our apologies to the victim’s parents, and I would like to take this moment to apologize directly to our community. I am sorry. My son is sorry. We are sorry as a family. We think daily of the trauma that he and the other student caused on the victim. We stand against racism and prejudice of any kind.
"My son has been expelled from West Sylvan and is completing middle school online. We chose as a family to forego any appeals process, because we wanted to honor the victim’s family’s wishes that he not be allowed to return, and because we decided that this was a time to examine and reset. Our son is still a young person, and we will not give up on our belief that he — like we — can learn from this and become a better person. We will work hard every day to make sure that is true. We can only move forward. We ask for privacy in this challenging moment."