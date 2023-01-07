Jefferson safety

One of the collection of new street posts installed near Jefferson High School intended to stop drive-by shootings.

 Courtesy photo: PBOT

The Portland Bureau of Transportation hopes new, reflective delineator posts installed near Jefferson High School will help prevent opportunities for future drive-by shootings. 

There have been a string of shootings near the North Portland high school. The move comes after three Jefferson High School students were struck by stray bullets in late 2022. Two students were shot after school in mid-October and another student was shot in the shoulder following a drive-by shooting in November.