Roselle Kathleen Gatto

July 1, 1945 – March 1, 2023 - Roselle Gatto Soriano passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 1, 2023. Roselle was born to August and Marie Gatto in Portland, Oregon. She attended St. Mary’s Academy for high school and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Portland. She was a 6th grade teacher in the Orient School District. She then became an Outdoor Educator for the Multnomah ESD. Roselle went to graduate school at Portland State University where she earned a Master’s degree in Counseling. She went on to work as an At-Risk Counselor in the Parkrose School District for 25 years.
In her postretirement, Roselle served as Adjunct Professor at Concordia University supervising student teachers and then volunteered through the Survivors Teaching Students Program through the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Oregon and SW Washington. Roselle was phenomenal cook who loved to travel. She was a compassionate listener with a kind and generous heart to all she encountered.
She is survived by her husband, Gregory; her son, Michael, and daughter, Dina (Lauren Abbott); and sister-in-law Carol Gatto. She was predeceased by her brother, Jerry Gatto. She was grandmother or “Nonni” to 5 grandchildren. She was an also an Aunt and Great-Aunt to several nieces and nephews.
The Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 18 at 11:00 am at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church (2408 SE 16th Ave., Portland, OR 97214) with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Oregon and Southwest Washington.(https://www. ovariancancerosw.org/donate/)