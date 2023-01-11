For U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, the questions posed to him could have been asked by anyone attending one of the town hall meetings he conducts annually in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.
The questions ranged from his views of what happened in Washington, D.C. two years ago – when a pro-Donald Trump mob invaded the U.S. Capitol and disrupted (but failed to stop) the congressional proceedings that resulted in the ratification of Joe Biden’s victory as president – to issues such as crime, poverty, education, climate change and press freedom.
The newly re-elected Oregon Democrat has resumed in-person meetings for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic three years ago, when total town halls stood at 970. Counting video meetings, the total was 1,027 at the start of January.
But there were at least two differences.
This session on Friday, Jan. 6, ran 40 minutes, about half the length of a regular town hall.
And it was with more than 60 students in the library at Grant High School in Portland, something Wyden does regularly as part of his “Listening to the Future.” (These meetings are in addition to the town halls.)
Wyden also spent more than 20 minutes afterward meeting with students one on one.
“There wasn’t a bad question in the house,” Wyden said. “This gives me a chance to tell my colleagues that you ought to go out and listen to your young people. They are the future and this is where political change starts. They talk about crime, poverty, climate change, and about what happened right at this time two years ago.
“It makes me walk out of here saying that Oregon has young people who are going to make a difference,” he added.
What goes unmentioned: While many of them are not yet at the voting age of 18, all of them soon will be. One was Paige Axness, Grant’s student body president.
“I think it was beneficial and a great opportunity for students to learn more about their government and get more involved in their communities. I hope it does jump-start that optimism,” she said afterward.
She did say the format was somewhat disconcerting as students sought to ask their own questions, jumping from topic to topic, as in a regular town hall or a news conference with reporters.
“I do wish there were clearer discussion of plans,” she said. “I feel that would have been helpful. But I feel it was a good session.”
'It doesn't happen here'
Wyden was at the U.S. Capitol that fateful day two years ago.
“It amounted to an act of domestic terrorism…in order to achieve a political objective,” he told the students. “I will tell you that being there, watching the effort to batter down the doors time after time, I said to myself that this does not happen in our country. It happens in other places around the world, but it doesn’t happen here.
“I always thought that in Oregon, we would reject violence. What is troubling to me is the presence of these large groups that are committed to disorder and violence to achieve what they want. We have to have everybody in this state say no, not on our watch.”
Wyden did not refer to it directly, but barely two weeks earlier in Salem, a similar group of anti-lockdown protesters attempted to enter the closed Capitol on Dec. 21, 2020, during a one-day special session of the Oregon Legislature. A few managed to break through a vestibule in the building, but police ejected them, then repelled a second attempt by protesters to force their way in elsewhere.
It turned out later that a sitting state representative allowed them to enter the Capitol. The House expelled him five months later – the first lawmaker ejected since Oregon became a state in 1859 – and he was convicted later on a charge of official misconduct.
Other issues
Wyden also spoke on other topics raised by students:
Gun safety: Congress did take some modest steps, such as encouraging states to adopt red-flag laws that allow police and family members to go to court to keep firearms out of the hands of people deemed a danger to themselves and others, and providing more money for mental health services that Wyden has long advocated for.
Wyden said that given the thin Republican majority in the new U.S. House – as opposed to the thin Democratic majority in the House during the past two years -- “it’s going to be a tough place to get gun safety legislation.”
Congress finally acted last year after shootings that resulted in the deaths of 10 Black people in a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y. – the killings are believed to be motivated by race – and the deaths of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
“We have a lot more work to do. It has to start with keeping guns out of the hands of people who clearly should not have them – people with criminal records, domestic violence and repeat gun histories,” he said. While mass shootings continue, “We get kind of numb to them. But we can’t let that happen. It shouldn’t take tragedy after tragedy.”
Extra federal aid to schools, which has wound down with the pandemic. Wyden said he preferred a more gradual phaseout, although a new wave of coronavirus infections may make a case for renewal of aid: “My view is that walking back the federal role on education and health care is so precipitous that it is at odds with new variants.”
Poverty. Although Wyden did not say whether he supports universal basic income, a concept being tested, he does support congressional action to expand the child tax credit, which had been increased for a single year (2021) under the American Rescue Plan Act and is credited with helping cut the child poverty rate by 40%. He also supports an expanded credit for construction of low-income housing, and higher payments for some older people and people with disabilities under Social Security, known as Supplemental Security Income.
“It would be a strong start to reducing income inequality. We are going to create more opportunities for everybody to get ahead,” he said. “Billionaires who have been able to pay little or no taxes ought to have to pay their fair share too.”
Climate change: Wyden said he didn’t get all the sweeping changes he wanted as chair of the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee, but the $370 billion over 10 years included in legislation last year should go a long way toward providing incentives for carbon-free energy, “and the cleaner the energy, the more savings there are.”
Still, the amount is about half of what Congress approved for military spending in the current federal budget. Wyden has consistently voted against that spending as bloated.
Press freedom. Wyden said he came within one vote of persuading the Senate to pass a bill, already cleared by the House, to enact the first federal legal shield for journalists from forced disclosure of confidential news sources. (Oregon is among the states that have such laws, but they do not apply to federal matters.)
Arkansas Republican Tom Cotton argued that it would undercut national security, but Wyden said the bill has exemptions for terrorism. Wyden’s father, Peter (who died in 1998) was a journalist and author. Wyden himself sponsored the provision in the 1996 Communications Act that makes the individual responsible for speech content, not the internet platforms that post it.
“If you look at the Founding Fathers, they thought the First Amendment was almost more important than government itself,” he said.