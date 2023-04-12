Mobile glass sculpture hovers over renovated Supreme Court

A mobile glass sculpture titled "We Fly with Our Own Wings" now hovers over the third-floor ceiling and grand staircase in a renovated Oregon Supreme Court Building in Salem. The artist, chosen by the Oregon Arts Commission from among 100 submissions, is April Wagner of Michigan.
It consists of more than 1,600 hand-blown glass feathers suspended from the third-floor ceiling, with an abstract rendering of an eagle’s wings against the north wall of the building, inspired by the gold spread-winged eagles at the top of the columns on the second floor and the terra-cotta eagles above the north and south entrances to the building.
The original structure opened in 2014, and after a three-year renovation for seismic reinforcement and other improvements, the building was reopened at the end of 2022. A ceremony took place on March 14.
The installation also features two columns of glass feathers suspended on filaments -- one in each side of the building’s grand stairwell -- running from the third-floor ceiling down to the first floor, ending in two golden bowls with LED lighting to illuminate the feathers.
The concept by April Wagner of Michigan was chosen by the Oregon Arts Commission, which oversees the 1975 law that reserves 1% of state building construction costs for art, excluding prisons. It is a modification of the state motto, “She Flies with Her Own Wings.”
She said the mobile sculpture was intended to complement the building, “not overwhelm it.”
She said it took nine months for more than 200 glass feathers to be made and drilled by hand for the two columns, and then hung one at a time over 15 days. “That meant I was in everyone’s way during the final days of construction,” she said as her audience laughed.
— Peter Wong
