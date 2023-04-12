Mobile glass sculpture hovers over renovated Supreme Court

A mobile glass sculpture titled "We Fly with Our Own Wings" now hovers over the third-floor ceiling and grand staircase in a renovated Oregon Supreme Court Building in Salem. The artist, chosen by the Oregon Arts Commission from among 100 submissions, is April Wagner of Michigan.

A glass sculpture, titled “We Fly with Our Own Wings,” now hovers over the third-floor ceiling and grand staircase of the renovated Oregon Supreme Court Building in Salem.

It consists of more than 1,600 hand-blown glass feathers suspended from the third-floor ceiling, with an abstract rendering of an eagle’s wings against the north wall of the building, inspired by the gold spread-winged eagles at the top of the columns on the second floor and the terra-cotta eagles above the north and south entrances to the building.

