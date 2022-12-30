Courtney Reed, who plays Satine in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (Keller Auditorium from Jan. 4-15, 2023), is one of those made-for-the stage actresses who just drips fabulousness.

As Satine she gets to belt out pop tunes that everyone knows and come in like a wrecking ball (on a trapeze) to the hearts of the top hatted men in 1899 Paris. (Moulin Rouge means Red Windmill, and the cabaret club was named for the nearby red windmill on the Boulevard de Clichy.)

Tags

Recommended for you