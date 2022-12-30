Courtney Reed, who plays Satine in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (Keller Auditorium from Jan. 4-15, 2023), is one of those made-for-the stage actresses who just drips fabulousness.
As Satine she gets to belt out pop tunes that everyone knows and come in like a wrecking ball (on a trapeze) to the hearts of the top hatted men in 1899 Paris. (Moulin Rouge means Red Windmill, and the cabaret club was named for the nearby red windmill on the Boulevard de Clichy.)
The actor Conor Ryan plays Christian, the classic American in Paris (poet, songwriter, thirsty tourist) in 1899. He falls in love with Satine, diva at the Moulin Rouge nightclub. The rest is herstory.
“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” is more a karaoke musical than a simple juke box musical, since audiences are often swept up in the moment and join in with numbers like Reed’s mash-up performance of Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” and Britney Spears’ “Toxic,” or her duet with lead man Ryan on “Our Song” by Elton John. (This should dispel the memory of Ewan McGregor’s thin voice in the movie version.)
The songs have been updated since Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 movie, and now include tracks by Adele, Sia, Walk the Moon, Beyoncé, and The Postal Service.
High
On tour in the United States, it's always an interesting audience.
“Sometimes the folks are coming into the show sort of blind, they've never seen a Broadway show. Maybe they saw the movie, but a really long time ago. It's really thrilling for them because they recognize almost every song,” Reed told Pamplin Media by phone from Seattle.
She was on a high, having just come off a matinee, and had a couple of hours to eat and rest before the evening show. She was also still gaga from a marriage proposal two days earlier, to which she said yes.
Nothing can match the surrealism of Baz Luhrmann’s direction, but this Maximalist touring show comes close.
“It's like sensory overload, and every time you see it, you're noticing something new. And our dancers are breaking their backs pulling girls in the air and sometimes in the darkness. Our director says, there's a lot of joy in the show, and obviously, a lot of tragedy, but I think what's really fun is we're trying to match the quality of the film — this is very stylized and over the top.”
Reed added, “It's a testament to this company, that everyone can really amp up the volume and crank up the pace, but also maintain a really true and honest performance.”
Playing Satine, a sparkling diamond hiding behind her facades, is fun. Reed played Princess Jasmine in Disney’s "Aladdin" on stage 1,600 times, and she exudes the peak performance. Her post-COVID soft opening curtain call speech on stage in Chicago captures her energy, sass and arm-waving self-deprecation.
One look at Reed’s Instagram, @RhodesReed, shows someone extending stage glamor to the tiny screen. Reed laughs and promises that her feed is not professionally run. Reed drinking champagne on her bed, Reed and Ryan as naked John and Yoko, Reed and the cast having fun in the California Redwoods …the photos are taken by her fiancé (the hairless hunk in some of the shots) who is handy with an SLR.
“Those are just moments that he sees a moment to post," Reed said. "It's been really fun because he’s with me on the road. My stuff is pretty produced because I have an amazing, quite talented, videographer-photographer (fiancé). I owe it all to him.”
Hot message
Being wide open to the fans like that, who can post comments, has its complexities.
“Most of the things that I see are really, really positive, lots of love for the show and love for the characters and the actors that play them," Reed said.
Being 38, she said, has brought some maturity. “I'm at the time of life where I don’t put too much stock into the importance of feedback, which is really nice. When I was in my early 20s, if we’d had social media, I think that would have just been a hot mess,” she said, laughing.
From her “Aladdin” days, Reed remembers the mean comments on BroadwayWorld.com’s public message boards, and how the original Anna from “Frozen,” Patti Murin, wrote an open letter in 2016 to try and moderate the comments on the canceled show “Nerds."
“It’s fun being able to enjoy social media without sort of being tied to it. I'm just thinking about my future children and how I'm going to teach them how to not be so on," she said. "I’m just lucky that the way it timed out was pretty perfect with my age and my maturity.”
She added, “If I could, I would go back and tell my younger self not to worry about that.”
TV or not TV?
Reed has so much talent she will only get more well-known. She has done some small screen work, but stage Satine is right on target.
“This role has been in my wheelhouse for a long time. I really enjoy comedy and pop music, so I think where do I go from here? Besides possibly portraying a really cool, unique, television role? Screen work is essentially all the same. It's just the energy is much higher on stage, just to reach the back of the house. But if your performance has truth and honesty, and you can really identify with a character, it is not too much of a change, to go from stage to screen."