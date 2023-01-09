Ramona Jean Spady Roberts

February 14, 1930 – November 5, 2022 - Ramona Jean Spady Roberts of Latourell Falls, Oregon, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022 at age 92.

Ramona was born on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1930, to Conrad and Helen Spady. After living in Los Angeles for a few years the Spadys returned to Oregon to be closer to family.