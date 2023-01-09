February 14, 1930 – November 5, 2022 - Ramona Jean Spady Roberts of Latourell Falls, Oregon, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022 at age 92.
Ramona was born on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1930, to Conrad and Helen Spady. After living in Los Angeles for a few years the Spadys returned to Oregon to be closer to family.
Upon graduation from Gresham High School in 1948, Ramona was employed as a secretary at Sharp & Dohme followed by a position in admitting at St. Vincent Hospital in Portland, Oregon.
Ramona Spady married Lewis Roberts on February 13, 1959. She and Lew built two homes in Latourell Falls, Oregon, where they lived for many years. They enjoyed hosting Friday night Happy Hour for family and friends and each year welcomed all comers to a July 4th gathering.
Some of Ramona's favorite activities were delivering Meals on Wheels, playing cribbage and other card games, gardening, spending time with family and friends, and trips to the Oregon Coast.
Ramona is survived by Marlene Spady of Troutdale, Oregon, Carolyn Spady of Walnut Creek, California; and many beloved family members, friends, and neighbors.
A celebration of life will be held from 11am-12 on February 11, 2022 in the Lounge at Cherry Park Plaza, 1323 SW Cherry Park Road, Troutdale, Oregon.