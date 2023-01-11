The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is set to race for the first time here in Portland, following approval at the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting today. According to a press release by the series, the race will take place on June 24 at Portland International Raceway and has been named the Portland E-Prix. FIA officials stated that Portland was chosen in part due to the city’s “strong ecological credentials.”
Formula E is the world’s only all-electric single-seat racing series. Like IndyCar, the Formula E machines use aerodynamics to create downforce, allowing the cars to take turns at high speeds. The cars carry batteries and use an electric motor to drive the rear wheels. A Formula E car is capable of a 0-60 acceleration in 2.8 seconds and can attain speeds up to 200 mph. Under braking, the cars can regenerate electrical energy at rates up to 600 kW.
Formula E runs on a sprint race format, with each race lasting 45 minutes. The cars are capable of completing the race without recharging with careful energy management. However, teams may elect to perform a 30-second pit stop to receive an energy boost via a special fast charging setup. The stop allows the driver to use two brief periods of extra power, called Attack Mode. The charging pit stop introduces a new element of energy management strategy to the competition. The event weekend will include practice sessions, qualifying, and the race. All Formula E races begin from a standing start for maximum first-lap drama.
The series states that Portland will host Round 12 of the 16 races scheduled in 11 cities around the world. The Portland event will be sandwiched between races in Jakarta, Indonesia and Rome, Italy. Other locations on the Formula E 2023 calendar include debut events in Hyderabad, India; Cape Town, South Africa; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Formula E has raced in the USA every year since 2015 except for 2020, due to the pandemic. Long Beach, Miami, and New York City have previously hosted Formula E races. The Portland date replaces last year’s stop in Brooklyn, NY.
Alberto Longo, chief championship officer of Formula E, said: “We are excited to bring the premier electric motorsport world championship to Portland for the first time in June next year. There is a big, passionate fanbase for professional sports in the city, together with strong ecological credentials which makes Portland a perfect host for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.”
Fans attending the race in Portland will see the USA debut of the Gen3 race car. New for 2023, the third-generation Formula E car is the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric racing car ever built. The 2023 season will also feature new makes in the most competitive grid in world motorsport. Maserati and McLaren have joined Formula E and will be competing with other iconic motor racing brands including Jaguar, Porsche and Nissan among the 11 teams and 22 drivers in the series.