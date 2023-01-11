Formula E

An all-electric Porsche-Valencia Formula E race car on the track.

 Courtesy: Forumla E

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is set to race for the first time here in Portland, following approval at the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting today. According to a press release by the series, the race will take place on June 24 at Portland International Raceway and has been named the Portland E-Prix. FIA officials stated that Portland was chosen in part due to the city’s “strong ecological credentials.”

Formula E is the world’s only all-electric single-seat racing series. Like IndyCar, the Formula E machines use aerodynamics to create downforce, allowing the cars to take turns at high speeds. The cars carry batteries and use an electric motor to drive the rear wheels. A Formula E car is capable of a 0-60 acceleration in 2.8 seconds and can attain speeds up to 200 mph. Under braking, the cars can regenerate electrical energy at rates up to 600 kW.