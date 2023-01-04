Oregon women's basketball guard Endyia Rogers vs. Oregon State

A strong performance on Jan. 1 from Endyia Rodgers (pictured in a Dec. 11, 2022 game against Oregon State) helped Oregon to a bounce-back win over visiting USC.

 PMG PHOTO: RALEIGH EMERSON

Alex Fowler continues to impress. Fowler was named West Coast Conference women’s basketball player of the week after helping the Portland Pilots to wins at LMU and Pepperdine. The fourth-year junior from Townsville, Australia averaged 22 points, six rebounds and 5.5 assists in those wins. In the process, she became only the third Pilot woman to score 1,800 career points in NCAA Division I basketball. Fowler has scored 1,824 through 105 career games, trailing only Martha Sheldon (1988-92 scored 1,953) and Laiken Dollente (2006-10 scored 1,874).

Fowler is averaging 17.5 points a game. Her 66.4% shooting leads the WCC and ranks fifth nationally. She leads the conference in free-throw attempts (87), made free throws (70) and steals (27).