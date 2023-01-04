Alex Fowler continues to impress. Fowler was named West Coast Conference women’s basketball player of the week after helping the Portland Pilots to wins at LMU and Pepperdine. The fourth-year junior from Townsville, Australia averaged 22 points, six rebounds and 5.5 assists in those wins. In the process, she became only the third Pilot woman to score 1,800 career points in NCAA Division I basketball. Fowler has scored 1,824 through 105 career games, trailing only Martha Sheldon (1988-92 scored 1,953) and Laiken Dollente (2006-10 scored 1,874).
Fowler is averaging 17.5 points a game. Her 66.4% shooting leads the WCC and ranks fifth nationally. She leads the conference in free-throw attempts (87), made free throws (70) and steals (27).
Fowler and the Pilots are 4-0 in WCC play entering home games at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 against Santa Clara (TV on KRCW) and 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 against a strong San Francisco team. It's the program's best start to conference play since 1996-97. The five-game win streak for the 10-5 Pilots has happened with 6-foot-6 shot-blocking machine Lucy Cochrane sidelined by a foot injury.
Pac-12 men: While most of us were watching the dramatic college football playoffs on Dec. 31, 7,001 fans were at Matthew Knight Arena as Oregon took down Oregon State. The Beavers started each half strong, but couldn’t overcome the Ducks’ 39-21 rebounding edge or the will of Will Richardson, who scored 12 of Oregon’s last 20 points in the 77-68 Ducks’ win.
N’Faly Dante was the other difference maker with 17 points and eight rebounds in the win over the Beavs. Still missing guards Jermaine Couisnard and Keeshawn Barthelemy and center Nate Bittle, the Ducks figure to need consistent big performances from Richardson and Dante to hang in the top half of the Pac-12.
After two losses to Portland State in November, Oregon State was 4-3 in December, including a one-point loss to USC. The young Beavers showed signs of improvement. It should be interesting to see if that growth continues for OSU through the meat of the Pac-12 schedule.
Now comes the trip to the mountains for the Beavers and Ducks. On Thursday, Jan. 5, Oregon is at Colorado (6 p.m., ESPN2) and Oregon State is at Utah (7 p.m., Pac-12 Network). On Saturday, Jan. 7, Oregon visits Utah (4 p.m., Pac-12 Network) and OSU is at Colorado (6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
Portland State men: The road continues to be a challenge for Portland State, which closes a stretch of six out of seven away from Viking Pavilion with games at 6 p.m. Thursday at Eastern Washington and 2 p.m. Saturday at Idaho.
Portland State (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky) is 2-5 in true road games. EWU will be the 13th consecutive Division I opponent with a winning record for PSU and the Eagles (8-7) are coming off an impressive road sweep of the Montana schools. Idaho (6-9) will be the first DI foe with a losing record.
The Viks will be without senior guard Cameron Parker at Eastern Washington. He was suspended one game by the Big Sky Conference for an incident in the handshake line following the Jan. 1 loss at Sacramento State.
Portland State women: The Vikings look for their first Big Sky Conference wins with home games against Eastern Washington at 6 p.m. Thursday and against Idaho at 2 p.m. Saturday.
PSU will need to start better than it has in each of its last four games against Division I opponents (all losses) and also take better care of the ball than it has been, especially at the start of games.
Idaho is led by two-time all-conference senior guard/forward Beyonce Bea, who will be playing close to her Washougal, Washington home. Bea had two huge games against the Vikings last season, scoring 40 points in one and grabbing 16 rebounds in another.
Portland men: It’s been a tough start to conference play for the injury-riddled Portland men (8-9, 0-2 WCC). The return to the lineup go guard Mike Meadows was nice, but then top scorers Moses Wood (foot) and Tyler Robertson (ankle) went down. Portland has dropped four in a row and five of six. The Pilots’ lone game this week is another tough one, a 6 p.m. Saturday visit to Saint Mary’s (13-4).
Pac-12 women: The Beavers (9-5, 1-2) and the 18th-ranked Ducks (11-3, 2-1) make the Arizona swing after each split at home with the L.A. schools last weekend. At 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Oregon State is at 15th-ranked Arizona and Oregon at Arizona State. Sunday, Jan. 8, the Ducks-Wildcats top-20 matchup is at 4 p.m. (ESPN2). The Beavers and Sun Devils tip off at 11 a.m.
Both teams hope to build momentum from encouraging New Year’s Day home wins. Oregon State upset then 10th-ranked UCLA behind 22 points and 15 rebounds from Pac-12 Freshman of the Week Raegan Beers, the eighth double-double for Beers.
Oregon bounced back from a loss to the Bruins — its third loss, all to teams ranked in the top 10 at the time of the game — by blitzing USC behind a big game from former Trojan Endyia Rogers (19 points, six assists, three steals).